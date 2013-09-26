Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

If you like watching baseball, you love the 2013 Diamondbacks.

The D-backs have played a major-league-record 78 extra innings this season, the equivalent of almost nine more games, after they needed 12 innings to dispatch San Diego 2-1 Tuesday at Petco Park.

“We have been resilient in these games all year,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “You have to go through it, and we hung in there.”

The 1969 Minnesota Twins held the major league record with 76 extra innings. The Twins won the AL West that year but lost to Baltimore in the AL Championship Series.

D-backs right-hander Josh Collmenter pitched a 1-2-3 11th inning for the victory Tuesday, increasing his total to 28 extra innings. He tied the White Sox’s Terry Forster for the fifth-most extra innings in a season since 1970. The Mets’ Tug McGraw (29, 1972), the White Sox’s Rich Gossage (28 2/3, 1977) and the Tigers’ John Hiller (28 1/3 in 1974) top the list.

“‘Coly’ is solid. He’s been really good for us in extra innings,” Gibson said. “We have comfort when we put him in, and he shut them down.”

All of Collmenter’s decisions this season have come in extra innings except a the Sept. 19 loss to the Dodgers, when he gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

“To say we have the record is definitely believable, because there have been some incredibly long games,” Collmenter said.

“We are comfortable in that situation. It is not like, ‘Here we go again.’ Each guy in the bullpen is ready to go out there. In extra-inning games, you want to make sure you are sharp, especially on the road. I think everybody is locked in a little bit more, a little more focused, especially having pitched a lot of the extra innings. You don’t want to have the feeling of giving up the run or losing the game or something like that.”

The Diamondbacks did not come close to forcing extra innings Wednesday, falling 12-2 to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-78

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Trevor Cahill, 8-10, 4.02) at Padres (Robbie Erlin, 3-3, 4.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Martin Prado received high praise from manager Kirk Gibson on Wednesday. “He’s been great for us. He’s been a great pickup for us.” Gibson said. Gibson added that Prado’s ability to play several positions gave the club a big boost. “He’s played third base, second base, shortstop and left field in a game. And he looks remarkably comfortable everywhere he goes. His body shows you confidence. It’s how he is at the plate, too.” Prado, whom the Diamondbacks acquired from the Braves during the offseason, has a career-high 79 RBIs. He needs two home runs to match his single-season high of 15, which he achieved in 2010.

--LHP Wade Miley, who went 16-11 as a rookie and is 10-10 this season, is making significant strides, but he could work more on controlling his emotions, manager Kirk Gibson said. “Part of pitching is just learning you’re not going to have your good stuff, so how do you get by with that? You can see he’s very animated when he doesn’t like the way things are going,” Gibson said. “It’s usually directed at himself. I think that’s a good thing, but in his case you need to have a governor on that at times.”

--RHP Randall Delgado (5-7) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings during Wednesday’s loss to the Padres. He surrendered two home runs, raising his total to 17 homers yielded in his past 11 starts. In only one start during that span did he keep the opposition from going deep.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a double in the fourth inning Wednesday night in San Diego. Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4, is batting .417 (25-for-60) during the streak.

--RHP Trevor Cahill, who starts Thursday at San Diego, is 5-0 with a 2.64 ERA in eight games (seven starts) since returning from the disabled list Aug. 17 after recovering from a right hip contusion. In his last start, Cahill gave up two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Rockies on Saturday. He suffered a 2-1 loss to the Padres on June 14, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. In six career starts against San Diego, Cahill is 2-3 with a 2.72 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really just the one homer that really hurt him, the (Jedd Gyorko) homer. The solo homers won’t kill you. I thought Randall made a couple of mistakes, and he paid for it.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, on RHP Randall Delgado, who allowed six runs in five innings Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ 12-2 loss to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. Reynolds underwent what the Diamondbacks called successful Tommy John surgery Sept. 24.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana