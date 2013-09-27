Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

The Diamondbacks did not upgrade their payroll to about $90 million to field a team that will finish near .500 for the second straight season, but managing partner Ken Kendrick said the D-backs are in the right hands, as if that were ever a question.

“Absolutely,” Kendrick said when asked if general manager Kevin Towers and manager Kirk Gibson will be back in 2014, the final year of their contracts.

”They’ve performed well,“ Kendrick said. ”They’re established with us. We believe in them. When the results on the won-loss side are not what you hoped for, you look at everybody. We have things we can talk about, and we know we need to do better jobs. Obviously this year is not what we hoped for, but I‘m confident we will be better.

“It’s a very competitive business. You are defined by your competition, and the Dodgers have stepped up their game. We’ll look at where we need to improve and discuss what to do.”

The D-backs could increase their payroll again next season, after the D-backs’ spending reached its highest level since 2002, Kendrick said, although “we are not about to spend that amount,” he said of the Dodgers’ $215 million commitment.

Kendrick said he believes significant injuries helped derail the D-backs, although no one in the organization wants that to be construed as an excuse. He also said he likes the work Towers has done in building the farm system, that he believes the season demonstrated that the Justin Upton trade was a positive, and that he feels the team is in a position to trade from strength when the offseason market opens.

With the talent glut on the left side of the infield and the potential need for another power bat to pair with Paul Goldschmidt, depending on how Cody Ross recovers from his fractured hip, Kendrick made it sound as if a move or two was inevitable. Adding to the rotation is “definitely a possibility,” Kendrick said.

“We’ll make offseason changes. You could trade some established players. You could trade younger kids because their value is at a high level. If I‘m Kevin, I‘m feeling pretty good about the talent I have,” Kendrick said. “With the array of players, both veterans and young players with good value in our minor league system, we’re well-positioned to take advantage of one of the things Kevin does very well: make player moves.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-79

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Nationals (Stephen Strasburg, 7-9, 3.02) at Diamondbacks (Patrick Corbin, 14-7, 3.28)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin will get the starting nod Friday at home against the Nationals. Corbin didn’t factor in the decision of his last outing on Sept. 22 in a 13-9 victory over the Rockies. Corbin allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Corbin has struggled lately, going 1-4 with a 7.84 ERA in his last six starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the fourth inning Thursday. Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the loss to the Padres.

--Martin Prado hit his 14th home run of the season Thursday. Prado is one short of his career high of 15, which he set in 2010 when he was with the Atlanta Braves. Since the All-Star break, Prado is hitting .322.

--RHP Trevor Cahill, who grew up in the San Diego area, allowed two runs, five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in Thursday’s setback to the Padres. Cahill, though, didn’t factor into the decision. He finished his season on a five-game winning streak.

--OF A.J. Pollock misplayed a fly ball by pinch-hitter Jesus Guzman, leading to Alexi Amarista’s game-winner Thursday that sent the Diamondbacks to their eighth setback in 10 games this season at Petco. Pollock said he simply lost the ball. “It just disappeared. It was like going into a room and then shutting the lights off,” Pollock said. “I feel bad because I‘m out there trying to make a play for (Josh) Collmenter. It’s pretty frustrating, but I don’t know what else I could have done. It’s tough. I hate losing. Hate giving up runs for my team. But I wish there was something I could have done.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve performed well. They’re established with us. We believe in them. When the results on the won-loss side are not what you hoped for, you look at everybody. We have things we can talk about, and we know we need to do better jobs. Obviously this year is not what we hoped for, but I‘m confident we will be better.” -- Managing partner Ken Kendrick, on general manager Kevin Towers and manager Kirk Gibson.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. Reynolds underwent what the Diamondbacks called successful Tommy John surgery Sept. 24.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana