Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

A strong case can be made that Paul Goldschmidt is the National League MVP. He probably won’t get it because of the fact that his team is at .500, nowhere near a playoff spot, but his teammates need no prompting.

“It drive me nuts that people don’t talk about him,” D-backs second baseman Aaron Hill told foxsportsarizona.com. “His numbers are ridiculous. He’s having an unbelievable year. He should be front and center in line for the MVP. Without him, where are we at this year? The guy has carried us. He’s the MVP every game. Why shouldn’t he be the MVP for the year.”

Goldschmidt leads the NL with 36 home runs and 124 RBIs. He is one homer ahead of Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez and 17 RBIs ahead of Cincinnati’s Jay Bruce and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman with two games to play.

While Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen appears to be getting a lot of national support because the Pirates will be in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, he does not lead his team in homers or RBIs. (Alvarez does).

Goldschmidt also leads the NL in slugging percentage, OPS and adjusted OPS, an advanced metric that attempts to factor in park effects. Chase Field is known as a hitters’ park, although Goldschmidt has 19 homers on the road.

The MVP?

”Without a doubt,“ D-backs third baseman Eric Chavez said. ”It’s pretty clear-cut. It’s unfair when they say the team has to be in the race. You look at what the guy has done and what he has meant for this team. He has better numbers than anybody else. It’s pretty simple.

“The second place guys are all kind of in the same. He’s the only that’s above. If there was another person whose numbers stuck out ... but they don‘t. It’s crazy. It’s terrible. If he was playing for San Francisco, it would be completely different. It’s unfair, but until they clarify what the formula is for the MVP, it’s going to be kind of wishy-washy.”

Goldschmidt is finishing strong. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games Friday in an 8-4 loss to Washington. He is 27-for-68 with with five homers and 17 RBIs in the streak that raised his batting average to .303.

His take on the MVP race?

“That honestly is something I haven’t thought about one time,” Goldschmidt said.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-80

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Nationals (Dan Haren, 9-14, 4.87) at Diamondbacks (Brandon McCarthy, 5-10, 4.64)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin gave up five runs in five innings in his final start of the season. Corbin, who started the season 9-0 and did not lose until July, finished the 14-8 with a season-high 3.41 ERA. “This last month has been difficult for me and something I want to get over,” Corbin said. “Location is a big thing up here, and maybe something I got away from. My stuff diminished a little bit. Made it through a full season and hopefully can improve and get better and learn from my mistakes.” Corbin gave up 33 runs, 32 earned, in his final 36 innings over seven starts. “We hoped his outcome would have been better in his last starts. He’s had an outstanding year for us,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single to right field in four at-bats Friday. Goldschmidt is hitting .397 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs during the streak. He has 36 homers, one more than Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez as the season reaches its final two days. Goldschmidt and Baltimore 1B Chris Davis are the only major leaguers with at least 36 doubles and 36 homers this season. Goldschmidt has 36 of each. Davis has 53 doubles and 42 doubles.

--CF A.J. Pollock had two singles Friday and has 14 hits in his last 32 at-bats, with four extra-base hits and three RBIs. Pollock has taken a giant step forward this season, when he was expected to open the season in the minor leagues before spring injuries to OF Adam Eaton and OF Cody Ross opened the door. “You can see he’s had a lot of improvement at the plate,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s tinkered with his swing. What he’s done, he’s watched how they’ve pitched him and what he can’t cover, and he’s worked in the cage and talked a lot about how he can handle more pitches. I think he will figure it out and things will come easier. How good he can be, we’ll see about that. But he has good actions.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his final start of the season hoping to build on a strong finish. McCarthy is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in his last six starts, with only one walk in his last 42 innings. McCarthy, who spent his previous seven years in the American League, is making his first career start against Washington. He is 1-1 with an 0.75 ERA in three starts against the NL East this season.

--RHP J.J. Putz pitched a scoreless inning of relief and has held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 24 appearances. He has given up two runs in his last 20 1/3 innings, an 0.89 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This last month has been difficult for me and something I want to get over. Location is a big thing up here, and maybe something I got away from. My stuff diminished a little bit. Made it through a full season and hopefully can improve and get better and learn from my mistakes.” -- LHP Patrick Corbin, after an 8-4 loss to Washington on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. Reynolds underwent what the Diamondbacks called successful Tommy John surgery Sept. 24.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana