Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their roster Sunday, naming Chris Owings the winner of the shortstop battle over Didi Gregorius. Injuries to the pitching staff had something to do with it, general manager Kevin Towers said.

“I think we viewed C.O.’s bat a little bit ahead of Didi at this point in time, and I think because of the injuries we had to the pitching staff, we are going to have to score runs to win games,” Towers said.

“Not knocking our starting pitching staff. Hopefully they can put a lot of goose eggs up there ... having (Owings’) bat in the lineup, there is power there, it is quick, we decided to go in our eyes with the guy we thought was a better offensive player.”

D-backs No. 1 starter Patrick Corbin underwent ligament replacement surgery by Dr. James Andrews on March 25, and setup man David Hernandez was to seek a second opinion from Dr. Andrews after being diagnosed with a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament revealed in an MRI on March 27.

Owings was the Pacific Coast League MVP at Triple-A Reno in 2013, when he hit .330 with 31 doubles, 12 homers, 81 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in what is considered a hitter’s league. Gregorius was the D-backs’ starting the majority of the time last season, hitting .252 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 103 games.

The D-backs also named Tuffy Gosewisch the backup catcher over non-roster spring training invitee Henry Blanco and purchased the contract of non-roster invitee Ryan Rowland-Smith to fill out the pitching staff. Right-handers Archie Bradley and Bo Schultz are to open the regular seasons as the top starters at Reno.

The opened with 13 pitchers, with Rowland-Smith a third left-hander in the bullpen to go with Oliver Perez and Joe Thatcher. Rowland-Smith, who had not pitched in the majors since 2010 with Seattle, will join Josh Collmenter as a long man, Towers said, and could be used in a situational role if one of the other lefties is down for a day.

The D-backs wanted to fortify their bullpen after the loss of setup man David Hernandez to a right elbow injury, but are likely to return to a normal roster composition of 13 position players and 12 pitchers when outfielder Cody Ross is ready to return from the disabled list, perhaps in mid-April.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

--SS Chris Owings, named the starting shortstop over Didi Gregorius on Saturday, heard the news when manager Kirk Gibson informed him in the dugout, in the middle innings of the D-backs’ final exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs. “I was about to go up and hit, and he just came up and told me,” Owings said. “‘Just relax and play.'” Owings was the Pacific Coast League MVP at Triple-A Reno in 2013, hitting .330 with 31 doubles, 12 homers, 81 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He hit .291 with five doubles in a September call-up and hit .288 this spring. Both Owings and Gregorius were on the 25-man roster for the two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch won the backup catcher position over non-roster invitee Henry Blanco. Gosewisch, 31, spent 7-plus years in the minor leagues before making his major league debut with the D-backs on Aug. 1, 2103. “I don’t know if I can express how happy I am,” Gosewisch said. “I felt I was always ready to accept this role. I felt this spring was my first opportunity to win this job, realistically. I always stayed ready. I always thought I could play at this level. I feel I’ve definitely earned it.”

--C Henry Blanco has first dibs on being the D-backs’ seventh coach on the major league staff this season after losing out in a competition for the backup catcher spot to Tuffy Gosewisch. Blanco has said he wants to continue to play, and general manager Kevin Towers said the D-backs would not stand in his way if another team signed him to play. If Blanco moves on, Mark Grace would be added to the major league staff as a second hitting coach.

--LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith, a non-roster spring invitee, was added to the staff when his contract was purchased Sunday. The D-backs have three lefties in the bullpen, a franchise first. Rowland-Smith spent parts of four major league seasons with Seattle. He was 7-0 with a 1.55 ERA in 37 appearances, all in relief, at Triple-A Pawtucket last season.

--RHP Archie Bradley, the D-backs’ top pitching prospect, was reassigned to minor league camp last Thursday and will open the season in the Triple-A Reno rotation. “We saw a very talented young man. He’s close,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s somebody we look at who could really help us throughout the year. Fastball command is No. 1. He gets in bad counts, then he leaves the ball up and it gets hammered. He has better stuff than that.” Bradley, 21, was 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA in four exhibition games, with 13 strikeouts and nine walks in 12 innings. “I think I can compete (in the majors) now. That’s just the way I am,” Bradley said. “But at the same time, when I look at what I did this spring, there are still some things I need to polish out and get better at. I think that is what this is all about. Go down there and prove to them that I can do that, and everything will work out.”

--RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, when he will join RHP Archie Bradley at the top of the rotation. Schultz made his major league debut with a scoreless inning in a 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of the Australia series. Schultz was considered for a bullpen role after RHP David Hernandez (elbow) went down. “We feel he’s better as a starter,” general manager Kevin Towers said. “With the injuries we’ve had to our starters, him and Archie are probably six and seven” in the organization’s pecking order among starters, Towers said.

--SS Didi Gregorius was optioned to Triple-A Reno so he can play every day after losing the shortstop competition to Chris Owings. Gregorius was the D-backs’ starter much of last season after being recalled from Reno on April 16. He hit .252 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 103 games, one of the homers of Texas RHP Yu Darvish. Gregorius has been mentioned in spring trade rumors, and general manager Kevin Towers said, “I‘m always listening to trades, but we think the world of Didi. I hope he is a Diamondback for a long time.”

--RHP David Hernandez was diagnosed with a partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament after an MRI on March 27 and was to get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on March 31. Surgery, if necessary, would be the following day. Hernandez was to be the D-backs’ primary eighth-inning setup man, and the D-backs are uncertain who will fill that role. RHP J.J. Putz and RHP Brad Ziegler appear to be the primary candidates. Hernandez said he had felt soreness much of the spring but wanted to pitch through it.

--OF Cody Ross, placed on the disabled list when rosters were set before the series in Australia, will report to Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment when the minor league season begins April 3, manager Kirk Gibson said. Ross, who has about 70 at-bats in camp games this spring, could return to the D-backs after Reno’s eight-game homestand. “To put a date on when I should feel good is not the way to go,” Ross said. “You set a date, and then you press to get there or maybe set it and it is too long. There is no sense in setting a date. We’ll play it by feel.”

--LHP Patrick Corbin underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery on March 25, with Dr. James Andrews performing the operation. Corbin went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he will miss the entire season.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

The Diamondbacks were sailing along this spring until their No. 1 starter, LHP Patrick Corbin, was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow on March 16, a big blow for a team that understands it must pitch well to compete in the arm-heavy National League West. Corbin will miss the season if Tommy John surgery is necessary, damaging the D-backs’ chances of breaking their cycle of 81-81 records the past two years.

ROTATION:

1. LHP Wade Miley

2. RHP Trevor Cahill

3. RHP Brandon McCarthy

4. RHP Bronson Arroyo

5. RHP Randall Delgado

The loss of Corbin was a devastating blow to a rotation that also was dealing with a back injury that limited Arroyo to one start in the first three weeks of spring games. Corbin won the No. 5 job last spring and moved to the head of the class almost immediately, finishing 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA. Corbin tied for sixth in the NL with 23 quality starts last season en route to his first All-Star appearance.

Miley, who had 22 quality starts last year, will take Corbin’s spot at the head of the rotation. He looked sharp this spring. The D-backs are looking for bounce-back years from Cahill and McCarthy after injuries sabotaged both in 2013. McCarthy was strong this spring; Cahill was hit around.

The Diamondbacks decided to start RHP Archie Bradley, a top prospect, in the minors for more seasoning.

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

Newcomer Reed, acquired after picking up 69 saves the past two seasons with the White Sox, was formally named the closer the day before the Diamondbacks opened the season in Australia.

The bullpen needed a remake. The Diamondbacks tied for the major league lead with 29 failed save conversions and led major league bullpens with 59 home runs given up in 2013, so changes were inevitable, especially from GM Kevin Towers, who believes a good pitching staff starts at the back end.

Reed’s arrival caused a domino effect. Former closer Putz and 2013 fill-in closer Ziegler will be used as setup men, although Ziegler was very efficient as the closer in the second half last season. Newcomer Perez will be the main lefty, and the Diamondbacks could carry two, with specialist Thatcher also making the team.

LINEUP:

1. RF Gerardo Parra

2. 2B Aaron Hill

3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt

4. 3B Martin Prado

5. LF Mark Trumbo

6. C Miguel Montero

7. CF A.J. Pollock

8. SS Chris Owings

About all manager Kirk Gibson would commit to before the Diamondbacks’ season-opening series in Australia was that Goldschmidt would hit third. Maybe that was the safest way to go. Gibson used 138 lineups last season and has used 396 since taking over in 2011.

The Diamondbacks powered up with when they acquired Trumbo from the Los Angeles Angels in a three-way deal that cost them CF Adam Eaton and LHP Tyler Skaggs. Trumbo has the resume, with 95 home runs and 284 RBIs in three seasons in a less pitcher-friendly park in Anaheim.

Goldschmidt had a breakout 2013 with 36 homers and an National League-high 125 RBIs. Prado recovered from a slow start to post a career-high 82 RBIs in his first season with Arizona, admitting it took him awhile to settle in after being traded from Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks do not have a pure leadoff hitter, but Parra appears the most likely candidate, at least against right-handed pitchers. Pollock had a strong rookie season, and he could hit at the top against lefties. Owings beat out SS Didi Gregorius at shortstop.

RESERVES:

1B/3B Eric Chavez

2B/SS Cliff Pennington

C Tuffy Gosewisch

OF Tony Campana

Among the Diamondbacks, only Paul Goldschmidt had a better ratio of RBIs per at-bat than Chavez did in 2013. Chavez had his season curtailed by injuries, but the team believes a tad less use will keep him healthy this year.

Ross had a pinch-hit appearance March 16, his first spring training game, and he missed the Australia trip. He made remarkable recovery from his fractured hip, and while he opened the season on the disabled list, he should be ready shortly. Ross will be eligible to return April 3.

Gosewisch was the backup catcher in the Australia series rather than offseason signee Henry Blanco. Pennington will back up both middle infield spots. Campana is among the fastest players in baseball with an “80” speed grade from scouts.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (herniated disk) was slowed throughout March, but he appears ready for his first scheduled regular-season start April 3.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP David Hernandez (partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament) was to get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrew on March 31. If surgery is necessary, it would be done April 1.

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He is expected to return in mid-April after a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) underwent his second elbow surgery in two years. He signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks in December, and he is expected to miss most of the season.