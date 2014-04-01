Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ U.S. opener was a sobering reminder of the 2013 season. Despite the similarities, the D-backs did their best not to reflect on the past.

“It’s not in our mindset to think about last year,” said D-backs starter Brandon McCarthy, who was in line for the victory until the bullpen gave up the final three runs of the Giants’ four-run, game-tying rally in the seventh inning. San Francisco went on to win 9-8 thanks to catcher Buster Posey’s tiebreaking, two-run home run in the ninth at Chase Field.

The D-backs went through three closers in 2013, when their relievers had a major-league-high 29 failed save conversions and gave up an NL-high 59 home runs. The team made some major offseason moves, adding closer Addison Reed from the Chicago White Sox and trading Heath Bell to the Tampa Bay Rays. Losing potential setup man David Hernandez to a season-ending elbow injury last week does not help.

New left-hander Oliver Perez gave up hits to the only three batters he faced in the seventh inning, although one was an excuse-me bloop off shortstop Chris Owings’ glove, and right-hander Brad Ziegler gave up a single and walked in the tying run with the bases loaded in the seventh. The D-backs have not publicly identified their eighth-inning man to replace Hernandez.

“It’s frustrating, sure,” D-backs left fielder Mark Trumbo. “Any loss is frustrating, but anyone like this, when you have a decent amount of runs scored, is kind of a gut punch. You just keep moving, keep moving, keep moving.”

Reed’s 1-0 fastball to Posey was in the lower part of the strike zone but found too much of the plate.

“Terrible pitch. Good swing,” Reed said. “It was right in the middle of the plate. Anybody is going to hit that a long way. I missed my spot, and he made me pay for it. I was trying to go inside and I left it over the middle.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 22 games -- and two continents -- with a double in the third inning. He finished Monday’s game 2-for-5. Goldschmidt ended 2013 on a 19-game hitting streak, and he collected hits in each of the two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia on March 22-23.

--LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith made his return to the major leagues after a three-year absence as a third left-hander in the bullpen, as the D-backs opened the season with 13 pitchers. “It was pretty emotional for me when I found out ... it’s something you appreciate. You never take it for granted, Opening Day,” said Rowland-Smith, who was with Seattle from 2007-10. “The last couple of years, slugging it out and working so hard to get back.” Rowland-Smith was 7-0 with a 1.55 ERA in 37 appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket last season. “I said to myself at the beginning of the season, not being arrogant, but I‘m better than where I am,” he said. “I said, ‘I know what I can do. I‘m better than this level, I‘m just going to outpitch them.’ And that’s what I did.”

--RHP Randall Delgado, named the No. 5 starter last weekend, will make his regular-season debut Friday in Colorado. “The same stuff, with a different perspective,” Delgado said of his second time around with the D-backs. “More experience, less pressure. The more time in the big leagues, it’s less, ‘Wow.'” Delgado takes the rotation spot of LHP Patrick Corbin, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25. Delgado, 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 20 games with the D-backs last season, made his second Opening Day roster after sticking with Atlanta in 2012.

--RHP David Hernandez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, the D-backs announced, after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Monday. Hernandez was expected to open the season as the D-backs’ primary eighth-inning reliever, a role that could fall to RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP J.J. Putz, RHP Will Harris or LHP Oliver Perez.

--C Henry Blanco begins the season as the seventh coach on the major league staff after losing a competition for the backup catcher spot to Tuffy Gosewisch. Blanco has not officially retired, but he said, “I am more now a coach. This is a good opportunity to stay in Arizona.” Blanco, 42, would consider playing again, but there was not much interest after the move was announced Saturday. He will be the assistant hitting coach to Turner Ward. Blanco played for 11 teams over the course of his 16 major league seasons, hitting .223 with 732 homers. He caught 40.49 percent of base-stealers in his career, which was the best figure among active catchers entering spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know the Giants are resilient. You know they are going to come back on you. We just didn’t put up enough runs.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after the Giants rallied for a 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (herniated disk) was slowed throughout March, but he appears ready for his first scheduled regular-season start April 3.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP David Hernandez (partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He is expected to return in mid-April after a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana