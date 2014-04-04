Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks gave catcher Miguel Montero a day off Thursday following a Wednesday night game, and manager Kirk Gibson said he plans to monitor Montero’s workload a little more closely this season.

Montero entered the year ranked third in the major leagues with 2,359 1/3 innings caught since 2011 despite missing a month with back stiffness last August. While Gibson did not draw a direct line between usage and injury, the D-backs do not want to push the issue.

“The night-to-day stuff for Miggy, we are going to try to minimize that, certainly at this point,” Gibson said. “I think anybody gets beat down catching. Catching is a very demanding job. He is not getting younger. He wants to catch a lot of innings, because when you catch more, you become better at it. You get a better feel what to throw. Like this would be his fourth game with the Giants, so he has a real good idea of what their hitters are doing and how to get them out.”

At the same time, Gibson alluded there are inherent risks of continuous play.

“It could help you break down,” he said. “That goes for any player. I played the outfield, and after 155 games, you are toast. He went through a streak before last year catching more innings than any catcher in the team, so we just know he can’t keep that pace up. We’ve made an investment in him as an organization, and you want to kind of preserve that.”

Tuffy Gosewisch, who beat out Henry Blanco for the reserve catcher spot, made his first start Thursday. Montero is likely to catch all three games in Colorado over the weekend, Gibson said, before an off day Monday.

“You have 25 guys on your team, and you guys know that I believe that if everybody is engaged in what they do and they have a chance to contribute, it makes us better as a team,” Gibson said.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Juan Nicasio, 2013: 9-9, 5.14 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Randall Delgado: 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

--1B Paul Goldschmidt continued his remarkable streak against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum with a two-run home run in the first inning. Goldschmidt, who hit his first career homer off Lincecum in his second game in the majors on Aug. 2, 2011, is 13-for-23 with six homers and 13 RBIs against Lincecum. “I couldn’t tell you why,” Goldschmidt said. “Fortunately, I got a good ball to hit.”

--SS Didi Gregorius, returned to Triple-A Reno when Chris Owings won the D-backs starting job, also is going to play some second base at Triple-A Reno, manager Kirk Gibson said. SS Nick Ahmed also is in Reno. “Those two will probably switch back and forth,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “They are both shortstops and they both can’t play shortstop every day. It will do them good to work around the bag from both sides.”

--RHP Daniel Hudson threw off a bullpen mound for the second time this spring on Monday, and manager Kirk Gibson said the session was “awesome.” Hudson had his second Tommy John surgery last June 18, and while both he and the D-backs are loath to set a timetable, a July return could be a target. Hudson, who won 16 games as the No. 2 man in the 2011 rotation, will pitch out of the bullpen upon his return, manager Kirk Gibson said. RHP Kris Medlen did the same thing when he came back from Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--RHP David Hernandez was back in the clubhouse Thursday, two days after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla. Dr. Andrews also removed a bone spur from Hernandez’s right elbow. “When I was pitching, that’s what I felt, a bone spur,” Hernandez said. “I didn’t feel like I had a torn ligament. I felt like I was blind-sided (by the initial diagnosis). Now I feel good. Surgery went well. It’s one of (the) things that you have to accept. There is no reason to let it defeat you. There are plenty of pitchers that go through this, and plenty of pitchers who come back from it.”

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3. He is expected to return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t tell you. Fortunately I got a good ball to hit. This is a good hitting team. We need to find a way to score more runs.” -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning Thursday, of the reason for his success against two-time Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum. Goldschmidt is 13-for-23 with six homers and 13 RBIs against Lincecum.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he is expected to return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

