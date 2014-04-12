Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

The Diamondbacks made an early move to correct the problems in their starting rotation by inserting right-hander Josh Collmenter, who will make his first start since 2012 on Monday against the New York Mets.

Collmenter, who threw four innings of scoreless relief while being stretched out in a 7-3 victory at San Francisco on Tuesday, will replace right-hander Randall Delgado, who gave up nine earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in his first two starts. Bronson Arroyo, who was delayed in spring because of back issues, will be pushed back to start Tuesday.

“Looking at our options, that seems the smartest way to go,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re going to go with this and see how it works.”

The D-backs’ starters entered Friday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6.57 ERA, the worst in the National League and 29th in the majors, one of the reasons the D-backs also signed veteran left-hander Randy Wolf to a minor league deal Friday morning.

Delgado was projected to pitch out of the bullpen when spring training began, but he joined the rotation after Patrick Corbin underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Collmenter found a niche as a long reliever last season, when he led NL relievers with 92 innings, including 29 extra innings. But starting the game well is job one, especially for the D-backs (4-9), who have two quality starts, tied for 27th in the majors. Collmenter threw 53 pitches in San Francisco, and Gibson said he could throw maybe 80 on Tuesday.

“You know we need innings out of guys, and he gives us a chance to win a ball game,” Gibson said. “He did it in relief last year, and he did it in 2011.”

Collmenter was 10-10 with a 3.38 in 2011, when he joined the team in April and finished fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

“He has a special arm. He’s just one of those guys,” Gibson said.

Wade Miley, who is to start Saturday, is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA this season, the only starter with an ERA under 4.82. Brandon McCarthy gave up six runs in seven-plus innings against the Dodgers on Friday and is 0-2 with a 7.78 ERA. He has given up five home runs, tied with the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia for the most in the majors. Trevor Cahill, who is to start Sunday, is 0-3 with a 7.90 ERA in three starts. Arroyo is 1-0 with a 4.82 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-1, 4.05)

--RHP Brandon McCarthy has given up five, six and six earned runs in his three starts this season, falling to 0-2. He gave up a homer to Dodgers’ 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the first inning Friday and has given up five homers this season, tied with New York Yankees’ left-hander CC Sabathia for the most in the majors. “I‘m actually throwing not terribly,” an obviously frustrated McCarthy said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s a morally defeating game, especially to kind of have it figured out in the middle innings. It’s just a few pitches here or there that have gone wrong that have really hurt me.” McCarthy retired 11 straight batters after giving up a two-run single to Gonzalez in the third inning.

--LHP Randy Wolf signed a minor league contract and is expected to join Triple-A Reno, and general manager Kevin Towers said Wolf could be an option if other rotation retooling is needed. “We wanted to at least have insurance and to see how things go here,” Towers said of signing Wolf to a contract that is worth $1 million. Wolf is 132-117 in 14 major league seasons, winning 11, 13 and 13 games from 2009-11 with the Dodgers and Milwaukee.

--C Miguel Montero had the D-backs’ only two hits Friday, both singles off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Montero has four hits in his last eight at-bats after a 1-for-22 stretch over the previous six games.

--OF Cody Ross took a day off to see the D-backs’ doctors in Phoenix on Friday while Triple-A Reno was in Tucson, and he is expected to play the next several days for Reno in Tucson before a decision is made on his possible return. General manager Kevin Towers said it is possible Ross could join the D-backs by the end of this homestand that concludes Wednesday against the New York Mets or for the road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. “His gait is much smoother,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

--RHP Josh Collmenter will replace RHP Randall Delgado in the starting rotation on Tuesday, when Delgado will move to the bullpen after giving up nine earned runs in 7 1/3 innings of his first two starts. “Looking at our options, that seems the smartest way to go,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re going to go with this and see how it works.” Collmenter threw 53 pitches in four scoreless innings of relief in a 7-3 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing has changed. Nobody liked the fact they jumped in our pool. It’s not life-changing, though. We need to beat the Dodgers as they are this year. That’s what our focus is on, nothing more. You have to keep truckin’ ahead and keep focused on the task at hand. There is really nothing else to it.” -- D-backs manager Kirk Gibson, when the Dodgers made their first appearance in Chase Field since jumping in the swimming pool to celebrate their 2013 NL West-clinching victory Sept. 19.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he is expected to return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April. He went to see the D-backs’ doctors in Phoenix on April 11 while Triple-A Reno was in Tucson, and he was expected to play the next several days for Reno in Tucson before a decision was made on his possible return.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana