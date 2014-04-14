Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Josh Collmenter will attempt to get the starting rotation back on track when he makes his first start of the season Monday, and he certainly is no stranger to the role. Collmenter finished fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2011, when he was 10-10 with a 3.38 ERA while settling into the rotation in mid-May.

Collmenter has not started since the final game of the 2012 season, serving as a successful long reliever in 2013, when he was 5-5 with a 3.13 ERA. Collmenter pitched 92 innings, the most among NL relievers, and threw 29 extra innings, the most in the majors since 1972.

“I enjoy starting. Not too common that you get sent to the bullpen and then back and forth. It is nothing that is foreign to me,” Collmenter said. “I’ll know exactly what to do and how to prepare. Not much changes for me, except I know the day I am going to throw now. I still have to make good pitches.”

Collmenter, 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four relief appearances this season, will replace right-hander Randall Delgado in the rotation. Delgado, who stepped in after Patrick Corbin underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in March, gave up nine earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in his two starts. Collmenter pitched four scoreless innings for his first career save at San Francisco on April 9, and he believes he can throw between 80-90 pitches against the Mets on Monday.

In relief, Collmenter predominately used two pitches, his fastball and changeup, while relying on pinpoint location. He said he will use his curve ball more as a way to put another thought in hitters’ heads.

“I’ve worked on it a lot more,” Collmenter said. “I switched up the grip this offseason and threw a handful more in spring training. I work on it every day. In situations coming out of the bullpen, you are going to go with your bread and butter. When games are tight or on the line, you don’t want to get beat with your third-best pitch. As a starter, getting through the lineup two or three times, it will be a good pitch to have.”

The D-backs’ starters entered Monday with a major league-high 7.18 ERA and are averaging 5.2 innings per start, putting pressure on the hitters to score early and on the bullpen to keep games close.

“Everybody says hitting is contagious. Pitching is the same way. When you get a guy who goes out and gives you a consistent start and hands the ball to the next guy, it doesn’t take too much for that to get rolling,” Collmenter said. “What we have to have is the rotation roll over a couple of times and guys having good quality starts, or not even quality starts but innings. That takes the pressure off the bullpen and takes pressure off the hitters especially.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 0-2, 5.73 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 0-0, 2.25)

--RHP Trevor Cahill gave up six earned runs and could not get out of the fifth inning Sunday, when he fell to 0-4 and his ERA rose to 9.17 after an 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cahill, who has had double-digit win seasons in four of the last five years, has given up 25 hits and 13 walks in 17 2/3 innings this season. “It’s tough. Our team is struggling and you want to be the guy,” Cahill said. “I’ve never struggled this bad. It is that much harder to start the year. I‘m just trying not to think about it, I guess.”

--LF Mark Trumbo leads the major leagues with six home runs and 18 RBIs after his three-run homer in the seventh inning of an 8-6 loss Sunday. His shot brought the D-backs back from 8-3, but they got only one more hit the rest of the way. “That’s one of the reasons we acquired him,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

--RHP Josh Collmenter will make his first start since the final game of the 2012 season when he faces the New York Mets on Monday night. He was 5-5 with a 3.13 ERA as a long reliever last season, when he threw 92 innings, the most among NL relievers. He pitched 29 extra innings, the most in the majors since 1972. “I enjoy starting. It is nothing that is foreign to me,” said Collmenter, who is expected to remain in the rotation moving forward. “I’ll know exactly what to do and how to prepare. Not much changes for me, except I know the day I am going to throw now. I still have to make good pitches.”

--OF Cody Ross is hitting .348 in seven games on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and is nearing a return to the majors, manager Kirk Gibson said. “Sometime this week,” Gibson estimated on Sunday morning. Ross played seven innings in the outfield Saturday and six innings Sunday while recovering from a fractured hip suffered on Aug. 11, 2013. The D-backs have said they likely will go from 13 to 12 pitchers when he returns.

--3B Martin Prado was given his first start off on Sunday, when manager Kirk Gibson inserted left-handed hitting 3B Eric Chavez to face Dodgers RHP Dan Haren, although he pinch-hit in the sixth. “We want to play Chavvy again,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, “and Prad’s been playing a lot. I see a little frustration in his face, so I thought it was a good day.” Prado, who has hit cleanup in all but one game this season, is batting .263 with three doubles and four RBIs. He committed two errors, one throwing, one fielding, that led to two unearned runs in an 8-5 loss Saturday.

--RF Gerardo Parra took a hit away from Dodgers RHP Dan Haren in the third inning Sunday. Haren grounded an apparent single into right field, but Parra’s one-hop throw to first base beat Haren by a half-step for the out. It was the first 9-3 putout in D-backs’ history. Parra set a club record with 17 outfield assists when he won a Gold Glove in right field in 2013. He was a Gold Glove in left in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not trying to be rude to you guys, but I don’t have an explanation for it. We all know he has good stuff. You saw him in the first inning and the fourth inning. In the fourth inning, he was just dominant. He hasn’t been consistent. We understand. Everybody’s frustrated.” -- D-backs manager Kirk Gibson, after RHP Trevor Cahill lost his fourth straight start as his ERA ballooned to 9.17.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he is expected to return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April. He went to see the D-backs’ doctors in Phoenix on April 11 while Triple-A Reno was in Tucson, and he was expected to play the next several days for Reno in Tucson before a decision was made on his possible return.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

