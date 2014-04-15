Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Rookie right-hander Mike Bolsinger called his arrival in the major leagues a dream come true. The Arizona Diamondbacks just hope Bolsinger can help them past the nightmare than has been the first three weeks.

Bolsinger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Monday, and he pitched three innings of two-run ball in long relief that night in Arizona’s 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. He will replace right-hander Trevor Cahill in the rotation beginning with a Saturday start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

“We felt we had a better opportunity to win the games going this way. Give somebody else a chance,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

Bolsinger was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts at Reno.

Cahill, who won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, was 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in his first four starts, and the D-backs decided they could not wait any longer to make a change. He will move to the bullpen.

The problem was not only with Cahill. The D-backs’ starters have a major-league-high 7.16 ERA after Monday’s loss, which dropped the team’s record to 4-12.

”I’ve never seen this guy not pitch well,“ general manager Kevin Towers said. ”He reminds me a lot of (Josh) Collmenter. If you are a scout and see him as an amateur, you probably don’t turn him in because he is not going to light up the JUGS gun, but the results are always there.

“He stays off the barrel of the bat. He has no fear. He’s a strike-thrower. We brought him up to be one of our five starters. This is not short term. This is long term, and hopefully successful.”

The weekend sweep by the Dodgers was the last straw for the Diamondbacks. Los Angeles took 4-0, 5-0 and 5-0 leads in those three games, putting extra pressure not only on Arizona’s bullpen but also the offense. The D-backs were outscored by 32 runs in their first 15 games, even while averaging four runs a game and leading the majors in total bases. They have lost games in which they scored eight runs, six runs and five runs (three times), and they trail the NL West-leading Dodgers by 6 1/2 games.

Bolsinger, 26, features a cut fastball and what Towers called one of the best curveballs in the organization. Bolsinger credits recent success to his decision to pitch to all parts of the plate.

“This year I’ve really started pitching inside, which was something I was uncomfortable doing last year,” he said. “I think that’s been the difference-maker. That’s something I really need to keep doing.”

Improved starting pitching is a must, Towers said.

“Certainly didn’t see this coming,” Towers said. “It’s pretty obvious our starting pitching has not been good, and it is going to have to get better for us to make a run at this thing. Losing (All-Star Patrick) Corbin hurt, but I didn’t expect our starting pitching to be as bad.”

Corbin and top setup man David Hernandez will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a week apart in late March.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-12

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jerry Mejia, 1-0, 4.09 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-0, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero had a double, two singles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs in Arizona’s 7-3 loss to the Mets on Monday, when he hit cleanup for the first time this season. “He swung the bat good. We just couldn’t get the rest of the offense going,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said of Montero, who is hitting .280 with a home run and eight RBIs.

--LHP Randy Wolf made his first start for Triple-A Reno on Monday, allowing six hits and four runs in six innings against El Paso. He struck out seven and walked one, giving up all of his runs in the third inning. He signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks last weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nervous. Excited. Smiling the whole time I was warming up. It’s a dream come true.” -- Rookie RHP Mike Bolsinger, on his emotions when preparing to make his major league debut in the fifth inning Monday. Bolsinger allowed two runs in three innings during the Diamondbacks’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he could return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana