Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- General manager Kevin Towers went to lengths to dispel the notion that the Diamondbacks are keeping Archie Bradley in the minor leagues to limit his service time.

They were prepared to open the season with Bradley in the rotation, Towers said, had he shown the fastball command and secondary pitches in his final two spring outings that he had in his first two.

”If we felt at the start of the season that this guy (Bradley) was right, he would have been here, regardless of the clock,“ Towers said. ”We want to win games. We want to go with our best five. If we felt he was ready to compete at the big league level ...

“We didn’t think it was the right time. We don’t think it is the right time now.”

Towers’ comments were in response to those made by Bradley’s agent, Jay Franklin, after the D-backs on Monday promoted right-hander Mike Bolsinger to take Trevor Cahill’s spot in the rotation, bypassing Bradley and Bo Schultz.

“I think it is very apparent what is going on in Arizona,” Franklin told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, alluding to the fact that the D-backs could save a year of arbitration eligibility on Bradley by delaying his arrival until late May.

“Archie Bradley has proven to the Diamondbacks’ organization that he deserved that opportunity by keeping his mouth shut and letting his numbers speak for his chance to pitch in the major leagues.”

Bradley, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft, is the best prospect in the D-backs’ system. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA at Triple-A Reno.

Schultz is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA there. Bolsinger was 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA, and his promotion also had a lot to do with the D-backs’ needs Monday. With starter Josh Collmenter on a limited pitch count, the D-backs wanted another long reliever. Bolsinger has done that in his career. Bradley has not.

”We were not going to put Archie in a situation where he was coming out of the bullpen, which he hasn’t done all year,“ Towers said. ”Those are the kinds of things that can create arm problems.

Bradley, 21, gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings in his most recent start at Triple-A Reno on April 11.

”He’s making progress. He is doing well, “Towers said. ”We fully expect if things continue to progress the way they are that at some point in time -- I‘m not smart enough to know when that is going to be -- he’ll find his way up here to be in a big-league uniform.

“We’re going to protect this incredible asset we have in Archie Bradley. When we bring him up, we want it to be when he is commanding the fastball. He’s got the breaking ball; he’s got the changeup. A lot has to do with innings, too. Innings up here are different than innings down there. We’re going to do what’s best for the organization and for Archie. We’re going to run our business and not let anybody else dictate how we do our business.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-13

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-0, 5.03 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-2, 7.78)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo gave up as many hits, 10, as he got outs in a 9-0 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, when he gave up nine runs and could not get out of the fourth inning. “Quickly it was 3-0, and that is just exactly what we couldn’t have on this ballclub right now,” Arroyo said. “It kills the morale of a team when you are losing constantly, and especially when you are giving runs up a lot. It just grew from there.” Arroyo was 8-3 against the Mets in his career, spent mostly in Cincinnati.

--OF Cody Ross (hip) played nine innings for the first during at rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and is tentatively scheduled to play another nine innings Wednesday. He is hitting .296 with a double and seven RBIs in eight games and is a candidate to rejoin the Diamondbacks for a weekend series in Los Angeles that begins Friday.

--C Miguel Montero hit in the cleanup spot for the second straight game after driving in all three runs Monday, but the D-backs could not get anything going against Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia, getting only three hits. 3B Martin Prado hit second and 2B Aaron Hill hit fifth as manager Kirk Gibson tried something new. “We’ve played well enough offensively to win more games than we have,” Gibson said before the D-backs fell to 4-13.

--RHP Randall Delgado, replaced by RHP Josh Collmenter in the starting rotation late last week, has accepted his move to the bullpen with the maturity of a veteran. Delgado has pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in each of his two relief appearances, giving up one hit and striking out four. “He came to the mound with a jump in his step,” Gibson said. “When we gave him the news, he was upbeat about it. He accepted it. His attitude was he will do the job as best he can, and he’s done that.”

--CF A.J. Pollock got an infield single after manager Kirk Gibson won his challenge of a bang-bang play at first base in the fifth inning. Pollock was ruled out, but video replay showed Pollock clearly beat the throw. “When you are playing, it feels like you are safe by a mile, but then when you look at the replay, it’s tough,” Pollock said. “I understand how hard it is for the umpires.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If we felt at the start of the season that this guy (Bradley) was right, he would have been here, regardless of the clock. We want to win games. We want to go with our best five. If we felt he was ready to compete at the big league level ... We didn’t think it was the right time. We don’t think it is the right time now.” -- General manager Kevin Towers, after being criticized by RHP Archie Bradley’s agent, Jay Franklin, for not promoting Bradley when a change in the rotation was made Monday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he could return to the Diamondbacks in mid-April.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana