Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Diamondbacks hope that their first victory in a week will provide some confidence moving forward.

The Diamondbacks broke a six-game losing streak Friday night with a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“That tells them we’re better than the way we’ve been playing lately,” catcher Miguel Montero said. “We played solid. We did all the little things. That’s what you get when you play the game the right way.”

That losing streak played a major role in Arizona’s 4-14 start, the worst in team history. Speculation has centered around the possibility of manager Kirk Gibson and general manager Kevin Towers losing their jobs.

President Derrick Hall tried to defuse such speculation Thursday.

“This is not the time to focus on the job status of either one of them,” Hall said. “Two of the worst things we can do is act on emotion and act too soon, or act too late.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 0-0, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 2-0, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF A.J. Pollock had his fourth multi-hit game of the season on Friday. Pollock went 2-for-5 with a double.

--RHP Trevor Cahill made his second career relief appearance. Before pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout Friday night, Cahill threw four scoreless innings Aug. 24 in Philadelphia.

--LHP Wade Miley tied his season high with eight strikeouts Friday night. Miley struck out eight Los Angeles Dodgers on March 22 in Sydney, Australia.

--2B Aaron Hill hit safely in five of his past six games. Hill had gone 0-for-5 on Friday night before his two-run double in the top of the 12th scored the winning runs in the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It doesn’t matter if it was in extra innings or not. It was a beautiful win.” -- Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill after a 4-2 extra-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (right hip surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on April 3, and he could return to the Diamondbacks on April 18.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana