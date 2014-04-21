Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Considering the struggles of their pitching staff so far this season, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson is not about to mess with any positive development.

“He’s going to stay in the bullpen,” Gibson said of right-hander Trevor Cahill.

A mainstay of the Diamondbacks’ rotation the past two seasons, Cahill was terrible in his first four starts this season, going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA and a .347 batting average against.

Since being moved to the bullpen, though, Cahill has retired all 12 batters he has faced, five by strikeout.

“He’s just throwing the ball with much more confidence right now,” said Gibson, whose team fell to the Dodgers 4-1 Sunday.

If Cahill is staying in the bullpen, then rookie right-hander Mike Bolsinger, who replaced him in the rotation, will stay there as well despite a rough start against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bolsinger was roughed up for seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in four innings.

That spot in the rotation will come up again on Thursday when the Diamondbacks play the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-1, 9.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Thatcher extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to the Los Angeles Dodgers to 34 games. Thatcher pitched a perfect eighth inning in Sunday’s 4-1 loss. The left-hander also has not conceded an earned run to the Dodgers in Los Angeles in 15 games.

--C Miguel Montero has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games. During that span, Montero is batting .324 (11-for-34) with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

--LF Mark Trumbo is in a 2-for-18 slump (.111). Trumbo went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday.

--3B Eric Chavez drove in the Diamondbacks’ only run Sunday, and needs three more RBIs to reach 900 for his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In this whole series, when the Dodgers struck, they struck really hard and really fast. We were just unable to make the pitches and, offensively, we didn’t have much going.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, after the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 4-1 Sunday to win the weekend series 2-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF A.J. Pollock (tightness in left side of neck) left the April 20 game after five innings. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

LF Cody Ross

=