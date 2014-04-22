Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - It was a double debut for Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings on Monday.

The 22-year-old infielder had his first shot as a leadoff batter while also preparing to play in his first game at Wrigley Field since high school.

“I was surprised when I came to the field today,” Owings said of his slot at the top of the lineup. “But I‘m going to take it and just have good at-bats up there. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Owings, who has hit mostly in the No. 7 spot, came into the game hitting .293 with five walks and four stolen bases in 20 games.

He went 1-for-4 with a sixth-inning single off Cubs left-hander Travis Wood.

“It’s pretty obvious, he’s pretty tough on lefties,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said of Wood. “We decided to pull (A.J.) Pollock out another day. He’d normally be our leadoff guy. So we thought C.O. would be a good guy to be up at top.”

Owings beat out Didi Gregorius for the starting shortstop job in a battle that went to the end of spring training. Owings got off to a fast start with five hits in his first three starts.

He had the chance to play at Wrigley Field just once while in high school.

“We won a tournament in Atlanta and we got invited up here,” he said. “It was one game, but it was a pretty cool experience.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-3, 7.11 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-1, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Tony Campana is back at the park where he made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2011. Campana played parts of two seasons (2011-12) with Chicago and hit .262 in 184 games with nine doubles, a homer, 11 RBIs and 54 stolen bases. He entered Monday’s game with a team-high .318 average in 15 games. Campana overcame Hodgkins Lymphoma as a youth and was named winner of the 2011 Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually to a player who has “overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage.”

--RHP J.J. Putz marked the anniversary of a minor league milestone on Monday. He tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for Single-A Wisconsin against Kane County in 2000 in a Midwest League clash. Now in his fourth season with the Diamondbacks, Putz is 2-0 with a save and a 0.99 ERA in 32 games since July 4, 2013. Opponents have hit just .152 in that span.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (0-3, 7.11 ERA) enters Tuesday’s scheduled start with an 0-0 record in two career games against the Cubs and has a 2.45 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Cubs in nearly eight years. McCarthy played his first two seasons with the White Sox and spent seven seasons in the American League. He’s now in his second season with the Diamondbacks where he’s currently 5-14 overall, including an 0-3 start this season with a 7.11 ERA. His last loss was April 16, a 5-2 setback against the Mets as he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Bronson (Arroyo) hung a couple of breaking balls to him and we know he’s one of the better hitting pitchers in the league and he got a hold of them.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, on Cubs pitcher Travis Wood, who had a homer and four RBIs in the Cubs’ 5-1 victory on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF A.J. Pollock (tightness in left side of neck) left the April 20 game after five innings. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

LF Cody Ross

==============