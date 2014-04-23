Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - Except for Paul Goldschmidt, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense isn’t where manager Kirk Gibson wants it to be.

Aaron Hill pinch-hit and flew out, ending the night at .209 with one home run and seven runs batted in. Gerardo Parra has just one homer and eight RBIs. Martin Prado is still waiting for his first home run for Arizona, which has scored just 16 runs in its last six games after Tuesday’s 9-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Arizona also fell to 1-15 when allowing the opponent to score first.

“I think we’ve talked a lot about this, like we haven’t synched up and we haven’t played. ... Guys are pressing so you tend to maybe not do things that you would do in those situations,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “You get ahead in the count you want to get a good pitch and you want to drive it in the gaps, or drive it out of the park.”

Arizona has had those chances but has struggled to convert. After Tuesday, the Diamondbacks have been outscored 143-81 en route to their 5-18 start. They are also hitting .240 as a team.

“We’ve just kind of maybe expanded our zone a little bit when we shouldn’t in certain situations,” Gibson said. “We’re a much better hitting ballclub than we’ve shown this year, so hopefully tonight we break out.”

That didn’t happen.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-18

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 2-2, 4.35 ERA) at Cubs (Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy went five innings and allowed seven hits and five runs (one earned) and struck out a season-high six to fall to 0-4. His night was undone by four unearned runs in the fifth, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 5-0 hole. The final three came on a three-run homer by Cubs third baseman Mike Olt. “We were moving along all right and then it was really one bad pitch ... a 3-1 sinker away that I like my odds usually with that pitch,” McCarthy said. “He did a good job of staying back on it and driving it.”

--OF A.J. Pollock left Sunday’s game early with neck tightness and was not in the starting lineup Monday. He was out again Tuesday. Pollock entered play Tuesday hitting .235. “He’s getting close,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “I could play him.”

--OF Mark Trumbo was out of the Arizona lineup because of a sore left foot. “It just got sore in the game last night late in the game,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Something that popped up, just kind of sore so we’ll take it easy.” Trumbo entered Tuesday with four hits in his last 26 at-bats, dropping his average to .210.

--INF Aaron Hill was held out of the lineup Tuesday by manager Kirk Gibson. Hill went 0-for-4 on Monday night. “I think (Hill) was very frustrated (Monday) night,” Gibson said. Hill pinch-hit for Brandon McCarthy in the sixth and flew out, dropping his average to .209.

--INF Eric Chavez started at third base. Chavez was making his fourth start of the season, and went 0-for-4. His average dropped to .185

--LHP Wade Miley will start Wednesday for Arizona. In his last start, Miley went six innings and gave up two hits and one run but took a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the season, Miley is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA. Lifetime against the Cubs, Miley is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three starts and 22 2/3 innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been on a few bad teams, but (the frustration is) usually was spaced out with some positivity and ... some rays of hope. This is just a different animal right now.” - RHP Brandon McCarthy, after he was the losing pitcher on Tuesday in the Diamonbacks’ fourth straight loss.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

LF Cody Ross