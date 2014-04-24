Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Maybe it was a change of identity that helped the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks wore uniforms of the Kansas City Packers from the long-defunct Federal League as they helped the Chicago Cubs celebrate the 100th anniversary of Wrigley Field’s first game.

The Diamondbacks produced a five-run ninth-inning rally as they upended the Cubs 7-5 to break a four-game losing streak and a slump that included 10 losses in their last 11 games.

“I’ve had tough times in this game before. You’ve got to try and push and grind through it,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “I don’t like it. It bothers me and it would bother anybody.”

Gibson is dealing not only with a slump but also with speculation over his job security.

“There’s been no complaints about the preparation. The commitment to each other (has been) outstanding,” Gibson said. “Nobody’s turned on each other.”

The Diamondbacks wrap up a four-game series Thursday before opening a six-game homestand Friday -- starting with a three-game series with the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 0-1, 10.29 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 1-1, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mark Trumbo was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Wednesday and is out indefinitely. He homered in Monday’s series opener against the Cubs but hasn’t appeared since. “I really don’t have an explanation as to how it happened,” manager Kirk Gibson. “He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore.” X-rays on Trumbo, who had a National League best seven home runs, were initially inconclusive. “We were hoping he’d be better, but he isn‘t,” Gibson said.

--LHP Wade Miley (2-2) had no decision after working five innings on Wednesday. He gave up four hits and three runs while walking three and striking out seven. “He threw way too many pitches early and had a lot of three-ball counts,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “When you get up too close to 100 pitches, you have a better chance of making a mistake.” Miley departed after 98 pitches.

--2B Aaron Hill went 4-for-5 and was a home run short of hitting for the cycle Wednesday in a 7-5 victory. It was his most productive day at the plate this season and first four-hit effort since Aug. 18, 2013, at Pittsburgh. Hill also had the key hit in the top of the ninth, with a two-run triple down the right-field line that drove in a winning and insurance run.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, now hitting .333, has reached base via hit or walk in 23 consecutive games, including hitting in 21 of 23 games this season. His 32 hits are tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for most in the major leagues. He came into the game as one of just seven players with a minimum .320 average, five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and a .900 on-base plus slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really don’t have an explanation as to how it happened. He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore. We were hoping he’d be better, but he isn‘t.” -- manager Kirk Gibson, on OF Mark Trumbo’s foot injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) was diagnosed with the injury on April 23 and is out indefinitely. “I really don’t have an explanation as to how it happened,” manager Kirk Gibson. “He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore. We were hoping he’d be better, but he isn‘t.”

--OF A.J. Pollock (neck tightness) left the April 20 game early and wasn’t in the starting lineup April 21. He was out again April 22. “He’s getting close,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “I could play him.”

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

LF Cody Ross

==