Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Diamondbacks have lost their biggest stick for the foreseeable future.

Outfielder Mark Trumbo was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday, retroactive to Tuesday, after a sore left foot turned out to be a stress fracture.

Trumbo entered the game tied for tops in the National League in homers (seven) and second in RBIs (19).

He hit his seventh homer Monday in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs but missed the next two games before the move to the disabled list Thursday.

“He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore,” manager Kirk Gibson said after the injury occurred.

Outfielder Roger Kieschnick was called up from Triple-A Reno as a replacement.

The 27-year-old was batting .281 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 18 games with Reno. He was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on April 4.

He appeared in 28 games with the Giants in 2013, hitting .202 with a triple and RBI. In 101 games with Triple-A Fresno, Kieschnick batted .273 with 27 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-0, 5.74 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 0-2, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1) warmed up for Thursday’s second career start and first at Wrigley Field by taking in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime thriller on Wednesday at United Center. “I kind of took the excitement from that game and went out and took it onto the mound,” said Bolsinger, who played hockey as a kid before shifting to baseball. “That kind of stuff fires me up.” Bolsinger, who grew up eight miles west of Wrigley Field, allowed a run and three baserunners in the first inning on Thursday and then settled down and worked 6 2/3 innings for his first career win. Bolsinger allowed just four hits while striking out seven. “I did have a little bit more nerves being closer to home,” he said. “Every once in a while I’d look over and see my family and friends cheering me on. ... Some of those people haven’t seen me since I was waist-high on them.”

--RHP Josh Collmenter (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his third straight start and seventh appearance of the season when he takes the mound against Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.74 ERA) in Friday’s opener of a three-game series in Arizona. He had made four relief appearances before moving into the rotation with an April 14 game against the Mets, a 7-3 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every once in a while I’d look over and see my family and friends cheering me on. ... Some of those people haven’t seen me since I was waist-high on them.” -- RHP Mike Bolsinger, who got his first career win in his return home to Chicago on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) was placed on the disabled list April 24, retroactive to April 22, when he was injured.

--OF A.J. Pollock (neck tightness) missed his fourth straight game April 24. He left the April 20 game with the injury.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick