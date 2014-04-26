Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Mark Trumbo was told Friday that he should expect to miss six weeks with a stress fracture in the third metatarsal of his left foot, a blow to an Arizona lineup that acquired Trumbo to add some pop behind Paul Goldschmidt.

“You’re probably talking about 40 homers and 100 ribbies, so I think the question to ask is, can we replace him?” D-backs third baseman Eric Chavez said. “We can’t replace him. We just collectively have to be better.”

Trumbo said he first felt the injury when he jogged out to left field for the last of the seventh inning after homering in the top half of the inning in a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.

“I felt kind of a cramp,” said Trumbo, who is playing left field exclusively this season, a career first. “I played defense and came back in and said it didn’t really feel too good. Later that night, I felt pretty bad and I realized running was going to be pretty difficult. It’s a stress-related thing. It could have been a ticking time bomb. There could have been a lot of inflammation around that area and it gave way finally.”

Trumbo suffered through plantar fasciitis during spring training. Trumbo wore a walking boot with an electronic stimulation device attached in the D-backs’ clubhouse Friday.

“I think that probably had something to do with it,” Trumbo said “That plantar was rough. It obviously is no fun. Maybe I started shifting the weight to the front of my foot.”

So Trumbo will miss about a week for every home run he has hit in his first season in Arizona. He is tied for the National League lead with seven home runs and has a team-high 19 RBIs.

Cody Ross, who returned from the disabled list April 18 after recovering from a fractured hip suffered last August, will become the regular left fielder, manager Kirk Gibson said. Ross did not play in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 3-2, 2.09 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-2, 9.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Aaron Hill has six hits and five RBIs in his last 12 at-bats after hitting a two-run home run and doubling in a run Friday off Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez. “He’s got such a good sinker. You just to hope you get something up,” said Hill, who has raised his batting average to .243. “Obviously it’s no fun when you are not producing as you can, but you have to keep in mind that hard work is going to pay off. It’s a long season. It’s tough, but you always have to believe you are going to come through.”

--LF Mark Trumbo (metatarsal) said Friday doctors told him he will miss six weeks because of the injury sustained last Monday in Chicago. “I think that would be a nice target,” said Trumbo, who was tied for the National League lead with seven home runs and led the D-backs with 19 RBIs. “It would be nice to come back sooner than that, but I think six weeks is pretty accurate.” Trumbo will wear a walking boot that was equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--CF A.J. Pollock was 2-for-4 with a solo home run while starting for the first time since April 20, when he felt neck pain while taking a swing against Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett. Pollock left that game in the last of the sixth inning on a defensive switch and had only made one pinch-running appearance since. “It was kind of a shocker,” Pollock said of the freak injury. “Just taking a swing jacked it up.”

--LHP Oliver Perez was forced to remove his sleeves after Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg complained to the umpires after Perez retired 2B Chase Utley on a fly ball to open the eighth inning. The bottom sleeve on Perez’s left arm was torn, and so he removed the garment before facing 1B Ryan Howard, who singled to left

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up four hits -- all singles -- and no runs while walking none and striking out five in the best game of the season by a D-backs’ starter. Collmenter was removed after throwing 98 pitches while making his third start of the season after taking over for RHP Randall Delgado. “He did his job. He went through the lineup three times,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, adding that there was no thought of sending Collmenter out for the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll probably be toast for tomorrow, but when you have a chance to win the game, you have to go get it.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, on using RHP closer Addison Reed for the third time in as many days. Reed saved all three.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) was placed on the disabled list April 24, retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25 and doctors told him he will miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that was equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--OF A.J. Pollock (neck tightness) missed his fourth straight game April 24. He left the April 20 game with the injury. He returned to the lineup April 25.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick

