Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Diamondbacks players know exactly where to place the blame for their difficult start. They are quick to say the onus falls squarely on them, not on general manager Kevin Towers or manager Kirk Gibson.

“The kind of start we got off to, I don’t know if you can explain it, other than we have just played horribly. It’s completely on the players,” Diamondbacks third baseman Eric Chavez said. “We take full responsibility for our lack of production on the field. We have to get it done in here, in this clubhouse.”

The D-backs are 8-20, worse than all but the expansion year of 1998, and have a National League-low seven quality starts, which has over-taxed their bullpen. Their 25 errors are the second most in the majors.

“I think sometimes there is too much blame that goes in other directions. You have to look at the players, because they are the ones who are playing,” Chavez said. “The numbers don’t lie. Whatever categories we are falling into has nothing to do with ‘Gibby’ or anybody. If somebody wants to pass that on (and blame someone else) there is going to be some issues with that, because you have to look at yourself as a player.”

Catcher Miguel Montero also was vocal in his support of Gibson and Towers, after speculation arose about their job status.

“They’ve been doing their job,” Montero said. “It’s up to us to go out and do our jobs. They don’t play the game for us. In this case, ‘K.T.’ has been awesome to all of us. Stays confident. Keeps supporting us. We need to go out there and do the job he knows we can do. The blame is for us. We all think the same way. So we go out and win 10 games (in a row). Now what? So they doing better? No, we are playing better.”

Chavez said the D-backs appreciated management’s offseason commitment with the acquisition of outfielder Mark Trumbo, right-hander Addison Reed and right-hander Bronson Arroyo, moves that increased payroll to a franchise-high $110 million this season.

“If everybody doesn’t look at what ownership did and the money they spent and bringing in players to try to better this team and put us in position ...” Chavez said. “Granted we lose our No. 1 starter and a good bullpen arm, that’s going to hurt anybody. Good teams overcome injuries.”

Top starter Patrick Corbin and setup man David Hernandez suffered elbow injuries and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery a week apart in spring training, and Trumbo was told Friday he will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a stress fracture in his third left metatarsal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 2-1 3.86 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-2, 4.50)

PLAYERS NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy posted a career-high 12 strikeouts and gave up only two runs in seven innings Sunday, but he was not rewarded for his best outing of the season in a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia. “There are going to be days like that,” McCarthy said. “It’s fun to be a part of a battle like that. You wish you could come out on top, but some days there is not much you can.” McCarthy gave up seven hits and walked one. He has walked three or fewer batters in 86 consecutive starts, second in the majors to Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee (90). Lee walked two in six innings of a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

--SS Chris Owings leads National League rookies with 25 hits after a two-hit game Sunday, when he singled and tripled off Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett in a 2-0 loss. Owings also committed a throwing error that led to the Phillies’ second run, when his throw hit Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley as he attempted to advance from second to third on an infield single in the hole. It was the right play, but Utley veered to get in the line of fire as 3B Martin Prado was late to the bag. “It clipped me on the rear or the knee or whatever,” Utley said. “Fortunately for us, it went in the dugout and got us a run. Obviously you don’t want to run into an easy out there.”

--RHP Brad Ziegler has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Sunday. Ziegler has not been scored upon since April 3, when he gave up his only two runs of the season. He has made 15 appearances.

--RHP Archie Bradley has not pitched well in his last three starts for Triple-A Reno, a stretch that began shortly after his agent questioned why the Arizona had not called him up to fill a rotation vacancy. Bradley gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks in an 8-5 loss to Salt Lake City on Saturday. The top pitching prospect in the D-backs’ system, Bradley has allowed 12 runs in his last 12 1/3 innings and is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to get synched up and play a total game, all aspects of the game.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after the D-backs committed their 25th error and wasted their fourth consecutive quality start in a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) was placed on the disabled list April 24, retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25 and doctors told him he will miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that was equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick

