Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks acquired minor league right-hander Lucas Harrell from Houston on Monday to add depth to their organization and depth in the starting rotation. They will send the Astros cash or a player to be named.

Harrell, who had a strong season with Houston in 2012 but has struggled since, is to join Triple-A Reno. He is expected to join recent pickup Randy Wolf, top prospect Archie Bradley, hard-thrower Bo Schultz and Charles Brewer in the Reno rotation as the D-backs continue to stockpile arms in case an infusion is needed. The major league rotation has a National League-low seven quality starts.

“We’re looking for depth, for sure,” said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, whose team fell 8-5 to Colorado Monday.

The D-backs already have made two rotation changes after the loss of No. 1 Patrick Corbin to season-ending Tommy John surgery in spring training. Josh Collmenter was moved from the bullpen to take Randall Delgado’s spot in mid-April and Mike Bolsinger was promoted from Reno to replace Trevor Cahill a week later.

“Our starters have been improved, but we are not where we need to be,” Gibson said during a weekend series against Philadelphia. “You need to get to six and seven (innings) on a regular basis. We’ll work toward that.”

Harrell was 11-11 with a 3.76 ERA in 193 2/3 innings in 2012 while relying primarily on a sinking two-seam fastball. He lost his spot in the rotation last year in the second half of 2013 when he led the NL with 88 walks. After going 0-3 with a 9.49 ERA in three starts with the Astros this season, Harrell was outrighted to the minor leagues.

While the D-backs do not appear likely to make any more rotation changes, they do appear to have some options. Wolf pitched well in his most recent two starts at Reno, winning twice and giving up three runs in 11 innings. Schultz, 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA, has shown remarkable command in his last four starts, with 20 strikeouts and no walks in his last 28 innings. Schultz was added to the 40-man roster last winter after being signed out of an independent league two years ago.

Top prospect Bradley has gone the other direction recently, a turn that came just after agent Jay Franklin suggested the D-backs failed to promote Bradley to the majors because of service time reasons. Bolsinger came up instead. Bradley has given up 12 runs in his last 12 1/3 innings while giving up 19 hits and eight walks.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 1-0, 4.26 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 1-1, 5.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley had his perfect career record against Colorado spoiled on Monday, when he gave up 10 hits, seven for extra bases, in six innings of an 8-5 loss. Miley was 7-0 with a 2.52 ERA in 10 previous games against the Rockies, and 4-0 at Chase Field. “I didn’t do a very good job of executing pitches, and it cost me,” Miley said. “I felt really good tonight. It was weird. Those guys are swinging it well right now. I didn’t get the job done. It was on me. The team tried to get me back in the game. They’d score. We’d scored. I just didn’t do my job.” Miley remains tied with John Smoltz and Brett Myers for the longest winning streak to start a career against the Rockies.

--RHP Lucas Harrell was acquired from Houston for a player to be named or cash on Monday. Harrell, who was 0-3 with a 9.39 ERA in three starts with the Astros this season, is to report to Triple-A Reno, the D-backs said. “The reports say he’s still got a pretty good arm,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re looking for depth, for sure.” Harrell was 11-11 with a 3.76 ERA in 193 2/3 innings in 2012 while relying primarily on a sinking two-seam fastball.

--RF Gerardo Parra’s second-inning home run into the right-field stands off Colorado LHP Franklin Morales was his first off a left-hander since he homered off Rockies LHP Drew Pomeranz on Oct. 1, 2012, the final day of the regular season. All of Parra’s career-high 10 homers last season were against righties. D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said Parra adjusted his approach against lefties this season.

--3B Martin Prado reached base four times on a single, a triple and two walks to raise hitting batting average to .245 Monday after having a 15-minute chat with manager Kirk Gibson in the early afternoon. “He’s been really hard on himself,” said Gibson. “He tries so hard. He feels like he is letting everybody down, and he’s not. Sometimes the harder you try, the worse it is.”

--C Miguel Montero, who singled and had a sacrifice fly, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. He is batting .333 with eight RBIs in that streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got out-battled.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after an 8-5 loss to Colorado on Monday in which the Diamondbacks fought back to tie the game at 1-1, 3-3 and 4-4 before the Rockies scored three runs in the sixth inning.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) was placed on the disabled list April 24, retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25 and doctors told him he will miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that was equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick

