Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ top pitching prospect is ailing, but his prognosis looks positive.

Right-hander Archie Bradley landed on the minor league disabled list Tuesday after a CAT scan and an MRI revealed a strain of the flexor muscle in his right elbow. The tests showed no structural damage and no fraying of the ulnar collateral ligament, general manager Kevin Towers said after Bradley flew to Phoenix for tests Monday.

“The one bit of good news we’ve had the last couple of weeks,” Towers said.

UCL injuries can be a precursor to Tommy John surgery, an injury with which the D-backs have become all too familiar. No. 1 starter Patrick Corbin and top setup man David Hernandez underwent season-ending ligament replacement surgery in spring training, and Daniel Hudson and Matt Reynolds had the same operation the year before.

“A little worried when we heard that he was coming in, based on what we’ve gone through with David, ‘Huddy,’ Reynolds, Corbin, the UCL club that we have in there,” Towers said.

Team orthopedist Michael Lee found an edema, a bit of blood and swelling in the flexor tendon area, but said it is “very, very minor.” The D-backs will shut Bradley down for two weeks, Towers said, and gradually ease him into a throwing problem that will put him back on the mound in another month.

Rated the No. 9 minor league prospect by Baseball America this spring, Bradley, 21, is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Reno. He gave up 12 runs in his last 12 1/3 innings over three starts, but Towers said Bradley reported no discomfort until the morning after his last start Saturday, when he gave up seven hits, five runs and four walks in a loss to Salt Lake City.

“As a pitcher, you are going to have some soreness. The key thing is, structurally he is fine,” Towers said.

Bradley’s command lessened and his curveball was less effective recently, Towers said.

”Maybe (he was) watching what our ballclub was doing, maybe sniffing an opportunity to get up there and trying to do maybe a little too much,“ Towers said before the Diamondbacks suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, falling 5-4 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. ”I don’t know this. I am just of speculating this.

“When you are a young player and you are trying to nail it every time out, maybe you get away from what you have been doing your entire career. Your mechanics get a little out of whack.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-22

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 3-0, 2.93 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced Tuesday before giving up two runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth on a home run by Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. He was making his first home start. “If you look at that lineup, it is a good hitting lineup,” Bolsinger said. “You really have to work, and if you make a mistake -- I made a mistake to ‘Tulo,’ and he hit a home run. You just have to have better pitch selection.” Bolsinger, who replaced RHP Trevor Cahill in the rotation in mid-April, made his first two starts in Los Angeles and Chicago. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

--3B Eric Chavez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in his first start since April 22 and his first game action since April 23. Chavez trailed only 1B Paul Goldschmidt in the ratio of RBIs to at-bat on the team in 2013, but the D-backs are trying to monitor his usage after he had two stints on the disabled list last season. “I think we learned last year too frequent and even back-to-back is probably not a good idea, although that’s not to say we couldn’t do it,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ve just got to give him a lot of time to recover.” Chavez is hitting .226 in 31 at-bats.

--3B Martin Prado walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning after getting a scheduled start off. He was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs Monday, but manager Kirk Gibson believed Prado is pressing a bit and could benefit from the rest. “I told him yesterday before the game, ‘I don’t care if you get five hits,'” Gibson said. Prado is hitting .245 with no homers and eight RBIs and has committed six errors, more than half of his 2013 total of 11.

--SS Chris Owings’ diving catch on Colorado C Jordan Pacheco’s foul pop-up deep down the left field line drew the seal of approval from Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, who was sitting in the press box. La Russa stood and gave Owings an ovation after the play, which ended the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The key thing is, structurally he is fine. The UCL was intact. There was no fraying. It looked very, very strong.” -- Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers, on RHP Archie Bradley, who was placed on the minor league disabled list Tuesday due to a strained flexor mass.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he will miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick