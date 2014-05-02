Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- It was a long time coming, and Miguel Montero was able to joke about it.

“It only took me 13 years,” Montero said after the first walk-off hit of his career, a home run leading off the bottom of the 10th inning that gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “It feels good to get it out of the way.”

Montero has been an integral part of the Diamondbacks’ lineup since moving into the cleanup spot behind Paul Goldschmidt on April 14. He is hitting .278 with three homers and 16 RBIs, second most on the team, and he provides protection for Goldschmidt while also keeping opposing managers honest as they plan possible bullpen moves. Goldschmidt hits right-handed and Montero hits left-handed, making a matchup that much more difficult.

Montero is batting .319 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in his 13 games hitting cleanup this season. He hit a 1-2 fastball for his homer off the hard-throwing Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday, and he said the difference on the home run pitch was his approach.

“The first couple of swings, it was typical, swinging pretty hard, trying to launch one,” Montero said. “It’s a funny game. The last one, I was just trying to protect with two strikes. Of course when a guy is throwing that hard, you don’t need to do too much. I was doing a little too much the first couple of swings, but the third one was the change.”

Montero, a veteran and vocal leader, was asked if he knew the ball was gone.

“It was a no-doubter,” he said, smiling.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-2, 7.77 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced while going seven innings Wednesday, a start that helped an overworked bullpen get a bit of a breather. Collmenter gave up two home runs in the first three innings before finding his location. “Pitching is big-time feel, especially for me,” said Collmenter, who works off an 87 mph fastball and a 76 mph changeup. “I‘m not going out there rocking and firing 95. It’s definitely a feel thing. Whenever you are in a rhythm, you can feel the ball kind of coming out. It was lot more smooth and easy the last four (innings) than it was the first three.”

--OF Ender Inciarte was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday when OF Roger Kieschnick was optioned to the same club, although Inciarte did not make it to Phoenix in time for the game. His initial flight from Las Vegas was cancelled, and he arrived in the clubhouse about 20 minutes after the D-backs’ 5-4 victory over Colorado. Inciarte was hitting .312 with 22 runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases for Reno. Baseball America named Enciarte the “fastest baserunner” and the “best outfield arm” in the D-backs minor league system prior to the 2014 season. “He’s a very good defender at all three positions,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s got speed. A guy who can bunt. Can move the runners with him as well. He can steal some bases.” Philadelphia selected Inciarte in the Rule 5 draft in 2012, and he made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster but did not play a game before being returned to the D-backs on April 14, 2013.

--OF Roger Kieschnick was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, six days after he was recalled when LF Mark Trumbo was placed on the disabled list. Kieschnick went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in four games -- one start and three pinch-hit appearances. “Roger struggled, and (we) felt he was a little overmatched right now,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He did play well in Triple-A. Just felt like we needed some relief.”

--C Miguel Montero’s first career walk-off hit was a big one -- his home run leading off the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over Colorado. “It feels good to get it out of the way,” Montero said, smiling. “It’s only been 13 years.” Montero, 30, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games with four doubles, a homer and eight RBIs.

--SS Chris Owings has a fan. Not only did Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa give Owings a standing ovation in the press box after Owings made diving catch on a foul popup deep down the left field line in Tuesday’s game, but La Russa also was impressed when Owings turned a line drive down the right field line into a hustle double during Arizona’s ninth-inning rally Wednesday. “I like him. He’s got speed,” La Russa said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody is battling to get out of this losing streak. It is a great feeling to win this game the way we did because we know we are capable to do a lot of good stuff in baseball.” -- Arizona 3B Martin Prado, whose two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning tied Wednesday’s game. The Diamondbacks went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Ender Inciarte