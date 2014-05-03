Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- For the second time in three days, the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday promoted an outfielder from Triple-A Reno.

Ender Inciarte, 23, who was promoted on April 30, singled in the fourth at-bat of his major league debut Friday night.

Inciarte was hitting .312 for Reno with four doubles, two homers, 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 26 games at Triple-A. He was selected by the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft last December, but was returned to the Diamondbacks on April 4.

On Friday, outfielder Alfredo Marte, 25, was recalled from Reno as outfielder Tony Campana was optioned to the Aces.

Campana was hitting .150 (8-for-60) in 23 games with the Diamondbacks. Marte was hitting .342 (27-for-79) with five doubles, a triple and a homer in 26 games at Reno.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-5, 5.54 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo said there was no secret to his seven innings of shutout pitching against the Padres Friday night. He had movement and command to go with his 88-89 mph velocity. And the Diamondbacks gave him two early runs. He allowed three hits and a walk over his seven innings. “When you throw as slow as I do,” Arroyo said, “you don’t get away with the straight stuff. I need movement and command to win all the time. I have to keep guys off balance. When you do that and get the lead, things start rolling sometimes and it looks easy.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt set the Diamondbacks record for hits in March/April with 40, eclipsing the old mark of 37 by 2B Orlando Hudson in 2007. Goldschmidt hit .323 for the first month of the season with 12 doubles, four homers, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored. The rest of the Diamondbacks hit a collective .235 in the first month of the season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler made his 13th straight scoreless appearance Friday and has not allowed a run in 16 of his last 17 outings. With a scoreless inning Friday night, Ziegler has worked 12 2/3 straight scoreless innings. His scoreless innings streak is the third-longest active streak in the National League.

--OF Alfredo Marte, 25, was recalled from Reno as OF Tony Campana was optioned to the Aces.

--Manager Kirk Gibson picked up his 300th win Friday night in San Diego. He became the third manager in Diamondbacks history to have 300 wins. Bob Melvin tops the list with 337 and Bob Brenly had 303.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a little more zip tonight. I‘m feeling better. It makes a difference for me when I get the ball up to 88 or 89 (mph).” -- RHP Bronson Arroyo, after seven innings of shutout pitching against the Padres Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

