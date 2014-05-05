Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Three struggling Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitchers lowered their earned run averages with strong outings the past three days at Petco Park.

Now the question is, are the results a case of the pitchers finding their groove, the fact that Petco Park is one of the friendlier homes for pitchers, or that the San Diego Padres have the worst offenses (.216 batting average, 2.6 runs per game) in the major leagues?

On Friday night, right-hander Bronson Arroyo lowered his ERA from 6.78 to 6.03 by shutting out the Padres on three hits and a walk over seven innings.

On Saturday night, right-hander Brandon McCarthy accomplished a similar dropped his ERA from 5.54 to 4.67 by also blanking the Padres on three hits and a walk over seven innings.

Left-hander Wade Miley wasn’t quite as dominant Sunday. He allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings, but his ERA also fell from 5.36 to 5.14. He wasn’t involved in the decision in Arizona’s 4-3 loss.

The solid outing continues a positive road trend for Miley, who has a 2.30 ERA over his last 13 starts away from Chase Field dating back to last season.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 1-1, 5.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-3, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill was unavailable Saturday and Sunday due to a virus. Cahill, in the bullpen since being dropped from the rotation in mid-April after four starts, held the opposition scoreless in four of his past five appearances.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had his 14th multi-hit game of the season Sunday. He has reached base in 14 of his past 15 games at Petco Park.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch was 1-for-14 on the season before he delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning Sunday with runners on second and third with two out. One reason why the Padres didn’t walk Gosewisch to pitch to LHP Wade Miley was the fact that Miley was 5-for-16 this year.

--RF Gerardo Parra, who went 2-for-5 Sunday, has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games (14-for-47, .298). He reached base safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was a little surprised how quickly Maybin got down the line. I thought I came in there, barehanded it and threw as hard as I could. I figured he had a pretty good lead. We were infield in.” -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who was unable to throw out Cameron Maybin in the bottom of the ninth, and the speedy Padres center fielder scored the winning run in San Diego’s 4-3 victory. 1B Yonder Alonso hit the slow grounder that drove in Maybin.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Cahill (virus) was unavailable May 3-4.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte