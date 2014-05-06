Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Still hindered by a sore groin, outfielder A.J. Pollock was out of the Diamondbacks’ starting lineup for a fifth straight game Monday.

Pollock appeared as a pinch-hitter -- he grounded out for starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger in the sixth inning of Arizona’s 8-3 loss at Milwaukee -- but could return to regular action in the next few days.

“He’s getting closer every day,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said.

Still not 100 percent, Pollock might move from center field, where he’s started 24 games this season, to one of the corner spots in the hope of putting less stress on the muscle.

“If there’s an option other than center field that might help,” Gibson said.

Pollock missed time in April with a strained neck and first felt tightness in the groin a week ago against the Rockies.

He’s batting .256 with three home runs and six doubles in 29 games this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.77 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-1, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP J.J. Putz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to tightness in his right forearm. Putz gave up two runs on two hits Saturday at San Diego and he is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

--RHP Evan Marshall will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, where he has an 0.54 ERA in 14 appearances this season. Marshall will fill in for RHP J.J. Putz, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday with forearm tightness. Arizona’s fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Marshall has never pitched in the major leagues.

--OF A.J. Pollock was not in the starting lineup Monday but grounded out pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger in the sixth inning. Pollock could return to the lineup soon, according to manager Kirk Gibson, who said he might move Pollock from center to one of the corner outfield spots to put less stress on his injured groin.

--OF Ender Inciarte went hitless in four trips Monday, his fourth consecutive start since making his major league debut Friday night. Inciarte is 2-for-16 at the plate but has impressed manager Kirk Gibson with his outfield play.

--2B Aaron Hill went 4-for-4 with two RBIs Monday and is now batting .500 (16-for-32) with three home runs and nine RBIs in seven career games at Miller Park. Hill has reached base in 14 of 17 career games against the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They drove the ball out of the ballpark and we had a bunch of singles and one double. I think that was kind of the difference.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after Monday’s 8-3 loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Trevor Cahill (virus) was unavailable May 3-4. He pitched May 5.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

