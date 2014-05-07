Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Mike Bolsinger to Triple-A Reno Tuesday, leaving a hole in manager Kirk Gibson’s starting rotation.

Bolsinger pitched Monday and, with a day off scheduled for Thursday, that spot in the rotation won’t come up again until Tuesday, giving Gibson plenty of time to decide.

“We really don’t need to decide that until next Tuesday,” Gibson said. “We’ll just wait and see how we get through the next two days.”

The Diamondbacks recalled right-hander Chase Anderson from Double-A Mobile, where he earned the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Month award for April after going 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA in six starts.

“We could put somebody else in there, too,” Gibson said. “We’re considering our options.”

Right-hander Josh Collmenter started Tuesday at Milwaukee and with the off day, will likely go again Sunday in Chicago, where the Diamondbacks will wrap up a three-game interleague series with the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 2-2, 6.03 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-1, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Evan Marshall earned his first career major league victory, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-5 victory at Milwaukee. Marshall was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Reno, where he went 0-1 with a 0.54 ERA and two saves in 14 appearances and held opponents to a .175 average with five walks and 19 strikeouts.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Reno Tuesday, one day after giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks in an 8-3 loss at Milwaukee. In his first career major league stint, Bolsinger went 1-2 with a 6.08 ERA. He appeared in five games for Arizona, with four starts.

--RHP Chase Anderson was recalled Tuesday from Double-A Mobile, where he recently earned the Diamondbacks’ Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors after starting the season 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA.

--2B Aaron Hill hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Diamondbacks a 7-5 lead. Hill has reached base in 15 of 18 career games against the Brewers and is batting .472 (17-for-36) in eight career games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an experience I can’t describe. It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a baseball field.” -- RHP Evan Marshall, after earning his first career major league victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5, retroactive to May 4.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

====