Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- All signs are pointing to right-hander Chase Anderson making his major league debut Sunday in Chicago.

Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said Wednesday that Anderson, recalled Tuesday from Double-A Mobile, was a candidate to start against the White Sox.

“I‘m leaning towards starting him,” Gibson said before the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers 3-2 at Miller Park.

Anderson earned Arizona’s pitcher of the month honors after going 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA in six starts for Mobile. He hasn’t allowed a run in 20 innings and was called up for the first time when right-hander Mike Bolsinger was sent down to Triple-A Reno.

Right-hander Trevor Cahill was also in consideration to make the start but will remain in the bullpen, Gibson said.

“He had one hiccup,” Gibson said. “He’s throwing the ball better and then he got sick. Then he threw OK in his first game here. We’d like to see him repeat that, be consistent with it. That’s what we need. I haven’t really talked to him in a while about it, but I think he’s kind of enjoyed the switch. It’s different for him and he’s responded well to it.”

Cahill went 8-10 with a 3.99 ERA in 26 appearances last season, including 25 starts, but he is 1-5 with a 6.59 ERA this year.

--CF A.J. Pollock was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day after a sore groin limited him to pinch-hitting duties in the previous five contests. Pollock returned to center field, where he had started 24 games this season. Manager Kirk Gibson said Pollock would also spend time at the corner outfield spots -- as he did Tuesday when he started in left -- in order to take the stress off Pollock’s groin.

--RHP J.J. Putz underwent an MRI on his right forearm Wednesday and the scan revealed no structural damage, manager Kirk Gibson said. Putz was placed on the disabled list Tuesday (retroactive to Sunday) due to tightness in the forearm. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA this season.

--2B Aaron Hill got a day off Wednesday despite a successful history against the Brewers -- including the game-winning home run a night earlier. Hill has a .432 average against Milwaukee since 2005 and is batting .472 in eight games at Miller Park, but manager Kirk Gibson wanted to give Hill back-to-back days to rest.

--C Miguel Montero went 2-for-5 with a double Wednesday and has now reached base in 16 of his last 17 starts. Montero is batting .333 (20-for-60) during that stretch with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every day is different, but I’ve had a lot of success here in this ballpark. It might just be coincidence, but you win some games in a certain place and in your mind you start feeling comfortable. So sometimes, if you go out on the mound the first couple of innings and you don’t have your best stuff, your brain can kind of override that with the fact that you’ve had success in that place.” -- RHP Bronson Arroyo, after beating the Brewers for the 16th time in his career.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

