Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- If there was one bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night during a 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, it came from left fielder Cody Ross at the bottom of the order.

Hitting from the No. 8 hole, Ross went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice -- all in the first five innings.

He and center fielder A.J. Pollack, who hit in the ninth spot, had three of Arizona’s four hits.

If the rest of the lineup -- including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-4 to end a nine-game hitting streak -- bounces back, the Diamondbacks have a shot at returning to the form that saw them win five of seven games.

Two of those wins came during a series win in Milwaukee against the Brewers, who at the time had the most wins in the majors.

Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-3, 5.14 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 3.56)

--1B Paul Goldschmidt grounded out four times to snap a nine-game hitting streak. He had homered in two straight games. Goldschmidt is hitting .335 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs this season.

--RHP Addison Reed, who set White Sox records for saves by a rookie (29) in 2012 and for becoming the youngest pitcher (24) with 40 saves in a season in 2013, did not see action against his former team. Reed was acquired from Chicago last December for 3B Matt Davidson.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy, who was drafted by the White Sox in 2002 and pitched for them in 2005-06, fell to 1-2 against his former team thanks to a horrific fourth inning. He allowed hits to nine of 10 batters and gave up seven runs, including four on a grand slam by Alexei Ramirez. He fell to 1-6, and his ERA rose to 5.66.

--LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Miley, who hasn’t won since April 6, is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career interleague starts, including a 2-1 record with a 1.30 ERA in AL ballparks. It will be his first time facing the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No idea. I don’t know if they changed their approach; they just got super aggressive. ... They started jumping on everything. They’re not terrible pitches. They’re not anything different than what I was doing the first three innings.” -- RHP Brandon McCarthy, after he gave up nine hits and seven runs in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte