Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- If there was one bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night during a 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, it came from left fielder Cody Ross at the bottom of the order.
Hitting from the No. 8 hole, Ross went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice -- all in the first five innings.
He and center fielder A.J. Pollack, who hit in the ninth spot, had three of Arizona’s four hits.
If the rest of the lineup -- including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-4 to end a nine-game hitting streak -- bounces back, the Diamondbacks have a shot at returning to the form that saw them win five of seven games.
Two of those wins came during a series win in Milwaukee against the Brewers, who at the time had the most wins in the majors.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-3, 5.14 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 3.56)
--1B Paul Goldschmidt grounded out four times to snap a nine-game hitting streak. He had homered in two straight games. Goldschmidt is hitting .335 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs this season.
--RHP Addison Reed, who set White Sox records for saves by a rookie (29) in 2012 and for becoming the youngest pitcher (24) with 40 saves in a season in 2013, did not see action against his former team. Reed was acquired from Chicago last December for 3B Matt Davidson.
--RHP Brandon McCarthy, who was drafted by the White Sox in 2002 and pitched for them in 2005-06, fell to 1-2 against his former team thanks to a horrific fourth inning. He allowed hits to nine of 10 batters and gave up seven runs, including four on a grand slam by Alexei Ramirez. He fell to 1-6, and his ERA rose to 5.66.
--LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Miley, who hasn’t won since April 6, is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career interleague starts, including a 2-1 record with a 1.30 ERA in AL ballparks. It will be his first time facing the White Sox.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “No idea. I don’t know if they changed their approach; they just got super aggressive. ... They started jumping on everything. They’re not terrible pitches. They’re not anything different than what I was doing the first three innings.” -- RHP Brandon McCarthy, after he gave up nine hits and seven runs in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage.
--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.
--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.
--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.
--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.
--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.
