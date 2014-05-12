Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks want to forget everything associated with their awful start.

After beginning the season 9-15, rumors swirled about the job security of manager Kirk Gibson and general manager Kevin Towers. But a 6-3 record on a road trip that ended with a 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday has put the life back in the Diamondbacks.

The last time the Diamondbacks went 6-3 or better on a road trip was July 26-Aug. 3, 2011, when they also went 6-3.

“Obviously that’s what we expect of ourselves,” Gibson said. “We struggled early on this year. Guys have hung in there great.”

Arizona hopes to carry momentum from the successful road trip back to Chase Field. The Diamondbacks need to replicate their road success at their home ballpark, which has not been kind to them this season. They own a 3-15 record at home, which is by far the worst in baseball.

It has been hard for the Diamondbacks to pinpoint exactly what has changed, though improved outing by starting pitchers has certainly helped. But Gibson said his team’s ability to not let one mistake snowball into a terrible game or two has contributed to Arizona’s turnaround.

”It tells us a lot,“ catcher Miguel Montero said of their road trip. ”We’ve got a good ballclub and we’ve got to keep believing in ourselves because in this game, you never know. Anything can happen.

“We knew we were a better team than what we showed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-1, 2.92 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Addision Reed has been the closer the Diamondbacks were hoping for when they acquired him during the offseason from Chicago. Reed has recorded a save in 11 of Arizona’s 14 wins this season (78.6 percent). He is picking up right where he left off last year with the White Sox. Reed saved 63.5 percent (40 of 63) of their wins, the ?fth-highest mark in baseball history. Reed has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a dismal start to the season. However, Reed gives the Diamondbacks a reliable arm in the bullpen and is a solid piece moving forward.

--RHP Brad Ziegler has made 18 straight scoreless appearances for Arizona (17 1/3 innings) with 14 strikeouts. He pitched a perfect eighth inning against Chicago to extend his streak. Ziegler’s 17-game scoreless streak is the second longest in the majors this season trailing only Francisco Rodriguez’s 19 games (19 innings). The 34 year old gives manager Kirk Gibson a reliable veteran in the bullpen. Gibson certainly hasn’t been afraid to use him, either. Ziegler’s has appeared in a major league-most 21 games this season. Gibson will have to be careful overworking Ziegler.

--OF Cody Ross feasts on Chicago White Sox pitching. Ross is hitting .420 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 14 career games against White Sox. That includes an impressive three homers and nine RBIs in his last four games. Ross could use the White Sox to get back on track. He entered Sunday batting .200 with four RBIs. Gibson said Ross’ swing looked better during batting practice, and he is finally squaring up on the ball, which is leading to better contact.

--LHP Joe Thatcher seems to thrive in sticky situations. Thatcher has not surrendered an earned run in 12 of his last 14 games and has allowed only three of 15 inherited runners to score. Sunday against the White Sox, Thatcher preserved the Diamondbacks’ lead by stranding runners on second and third. His ability to strand inherited runners boosts his value, especially as a left hander facing lefty hitters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After I threw the first pitches, I was like, ‘OK, this is the same game,’ and it calmed me down right there. I just tried to attack the hitters. It was fun.” -- RHP Chase Anderson, after a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte