Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson and then-third base coach Matt Williams ran the main concourse of Chase Field together almost every day the Diamondbacks were home the last three years, and they also found somewhere to run on the road, too. Two competitors bonding with every stride.

Like many, Gibson saw Williams as a manager-in-waiting during their time here, and perhaps no one was less surprised than Gibson when Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo tabbed Williams to replace Davey Johnson last November. Rizzo also had worked with Williams in Arizona previously. Williams’ selling points were obvious to Gibson.

“He does it right,” Gibson said. “Attention to detail and his willingness to get better. He had a real curiosity about everything. He was dedicated to that. He was always looking for something. We talked a lot while I was here and he was here. It will be interesting to see what changes he’s made in his philosophies. He has taken over a very good team and a very good organization. He’s got a good situation. Now he gets to find out the finer points of being a manager.”

Such as ...

“Learning the daily routine,” Gibson said. “How to allot your time. You get a lot of information. You need to understand what information is pertinent and relevant and how to apply it. And you have to learn how to balance what you see with that information. You try to look ahead all the time. You have to try to prepare and project well ahead into the game. Handling the pitching is big.”

Gibson believes he and Williams are a lot alike, and not because each has more than 250 major league home runs.

“The way we compete,” Gibson said. “Old school. I think as a player, pretty much no-nonsense. I was like that. You have to learn how to morph away from that sometimes. You just can’t grind that way all the time. Maybe I could handle but not everybody could. He needs to understand that. Understand your role and how you mix in. I know he has principles, and he’ll stand up for those principles. I’ve tried to do the same thing.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-2, 3.42 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 3-2, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Addison Reed gave up two ninth-inning home runs in a 6-5 loss to Washington on Monday after saving five games on the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 road trip that began May 2 in San Diego. He has given up six home runs in 19 2/3 innings. “I am locating the ball bad now, and they are making me pay for it,” said Reed, who is 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season. “I just have to keep the ball down and throw the ball where I am trying to throw it. Location is everything in pitching. Right now I am not.”

--LF Cody Ross, in the final stage of recovery from the fractured right hip he suffered last Aug. 11, was given Monday off and has been removed for defensive purposes in his last two starts and three of his last four. “I’ve taken measures, because he is not moving as good,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He knows it. He’s embraced that philosophy like any good teammate would do. It’s another way to get him off of that. You’re trying to get him into it, but he is still in rehab as well.”

--RHP Chase Anderson is scheduled to make his second career start and first home start on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Why wouldn’t he?” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “We haven’t got beyond that (day),” Gibson said of the weekend series against the Dodgers. Rookie Anderson, 26, gave up two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The D-backs also have the following Monday off.

--RHP Evan Marshall has pitched the seventh inning in each of his first two career relief appearances this season and has been a good fit, striking out four of the seven batters he has faced while not giving up a hit. Rookie Marshall has provided a bridge between the D-backs’ starters, setup man RHP Brad Ziegler and closer RHP Addison Reed with RHP J.J. Putz on the disabled list. “Right now, that’s where I’ve been using him,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “I would use him earlier as well.”

--LF Mark Trumbo is scheduled to get another CT scan on the stress fracture on his left foot Friday. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated 6-to-8 week recovery period.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no controversy here. He is our closer. It didn’t work out tonight, and it sucks.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, in a preemptive statement after RHP Addison Reed failed for the second time in 13 opportunities this season Monday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and doctors told him he would miss six weeks. Trumbo will wear a walking boot that is equipped with an electronic stimulation device. He is scheduled to get another CT scan on the stress fracture on his left foot May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated 6-to-8 week recovery period.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

