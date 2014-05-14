Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Bronson Arroyo is back in a groove, and Tuesday’s complete game could not have come at a better time for Arizona.

With hard-working setup man Brad Ziegler and closer Addison Reed down for the night, Arroyo threw 110 pitches in the Diamondbacks’ first complete game of the season, a 3-1 victory over Washington at Chase Field. He threw 79 strikes.

Arroyo (4-2), who has given up three earned runs in his last 28 2/3 innings, won for the first time at Chase Field after signing as a free agent on the opening day of spring training. The D-backs are 4-14 at Chase Field this season, 4-16 at home counting the two designated home games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Sydney, Australia.

“We needed it for a lot of reasons,” Arroyo said. “You just want to do it at home, just because you don’t want to start thinking there is some sort of thing going on, some sort of jinx that you can win ball games at one place.”

Arroyo threw his first complete game since tossing an 11-0 shutout for Cincinnati at San Francisco on July 22, 2013, and his strike out of leadoff man Denard Span to open the game was the 1,500th of his career. He has 16 career complete games.

“They are always great,” Arroyo said. “You don’t get too many of them in a year. If you get three in a season, that’s a lot, especially for a guy like myself. I enjoy pitching a good bit of innings through the year and I got off to a slow start. It is my way of catching up.”

Arroyo was set back in spring training because of a herniated disk in his lower back, which did not permit him to get him normal spring workload. He did not have a quality start in his first four before working back into shape and posting quality starts in his last four.

“I feel like I’ve had enough reps to feel like midseason form, and that doesn’t come, at least for a guy like myself, unless I can get those reps in spring training, which I didn’t get,” Arroyo said. “So it was a bit of a slow start, but we ride this wave as long as we can and continue to try to do the things you do to feel good.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-1, 10.38 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo threw his first complete game since an 11-0 shutout at San Francisco on July 22, 2013, and his strike out of Nationals leadoff man CF Denard Span was the 1,500th of his career. “Not bad for a skinny guy who throws 87,” Arroyo said.

--RHP J.J. Putz (elbow strain) played catch Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list May 6, and he is scheduled to play catch again Wednesday before taking Thursday off, manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ll see how his arm reacts to that, and then we’ll reevaluate,” Gibson said. The D-backs have no timetable for Putz’s return.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery) threw breaking balls in a bullpen session Tuesday, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound last month. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. Hudson, who has had two elbow surgeries, expects to come out of the bullpen “this year and maybe next year, too,” he said. “I have to get my feet back under me. I don’t know if it would be smart to try starting now.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles in four at-bats and leads the majors with 16 doubles. He is tied with Toronto LF Melky Cabrera for the major league lead with 55 hits.

--CF A.J. Pollock extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fourth inning. “Just maturing,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Starting to trust things that he is seeing and learning.” Pollock has 10 hits in his last 25 at-bats with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five stolen bases.

-- RHP Bronson Arroyo, who threw his -- and Arizona's -- first complete game of the season Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the disabled list, and he is scheduled to play catch again May 14 before taking May 15 off, manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ll see how his arm reacts to that, and then we’ll reevaluate,” Gibson said. The D-backs have no timetable for Putz’s return.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and he is scheduled to get another CT scan May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated six- to eight-week recovery period.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season. He played catch from 120 feet April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

