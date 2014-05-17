Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Before every start in the last three years, Chase Anderson walked to the back of the mound, stooped down behind the rubber and drawn three sets of initials into the dirt with his right index finger.

AFHA. RDA. LW.

Three of the most influential people in his life have passed, and they continue to inspire and motivate.

“It gives me strength,” Anderson said of his pregame routine. “I know they can see every game.”

Anderson, 26, made a major league debt for all to see in Arizona’s 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox last Sunday, on a Mother’s Day outing before his mother, his wife, his mother-in-law and other family members at U.S. Cellular Field. He knows his father Robert Dale Anderson and grandmothers Annette Frances Harris Anderson and Leann Wood are there, too. Icons, he has called them.

Anderson will make the second start of his career Saturday against fellow Texas Clayton Kershaw. The two grew up 30 miles apart, graduated high school the same year in 2006 and were scheduled to play on the same summer league team until Kershaw signed with the Dodgers after being their first-round pick.

Last Sunday, Anderson was in complete control. He threw all three of his pitches -- a fastball that topped out at 94 mph and was complemented by a curveball and a changeup -- for strike strikes and faced the minimum 16 batters before Moises Sierra hit a one-out home run in the sixth inning to cut Arizona’s lead to 3-1. Anderson, who struck out six, was removed when he walked Tyler Flowers following Sierra’s homer.

“It’s definitely everything you could have expected. I wish I could have gone through six scoreless, but I couldn’t ask for much more than that,” Anderson said. “I tried to stay even keel, but I was definitely nervous, butterflies in my stomach before the game. But it was a good day. After the first pitch I could calm down and say, ‘OK, it’s the same game,’ and go from there. You have eight All-Stars behind you. You just let them play defense.”

Anderson was promoted to fill the rotation after his strong start at Double-A Mobile, where he was 4-2 with an 0.69 ERA. He had 38 strikeouts and six walks in 39 innings. His losses came in the only games he gave up runs, and he had a 21-inning scoreless streak when he was recalled. He worked hard to develop his curve ball during spring training, and the early results have been positive.

Anderson gets loose before each inning by doing one pullup in the dugout before heading back to the mound, something he picked up from San Francisco right-hander Tim Lincecum a half-dozen years ago.

“On TV one time I was watching him pitch. He was lights out, and I saw him do it said ‘Hmm, I‘m going to try that.’ Had a shutdown inning the next inning and just kept doing it. It keeps your scapula and the back of your shoulder loose. It’s worked out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 2-0, 1.74 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-0, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley gave up four runs in six innings of a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, doubly frustrated by the loss and also his inability to make pitches against Dodgers LF Scott Van Slyke, who is 6-for-9 against Miley this season after a double and a 454-foot home run off the batter’s eye in center field. “It’s getting ridiculous,” Miley said. “He is on me right now, but at the same time I am not I making good pitches to him at all. There are guys that own you and you make good pitches and they hit you. I am just not making good pitches to Van Slyke. The pitches he is hitting he is supposed to hit.”

--OF Ender Inciarte was 0-for-3 in his seventh start of the season Friday, his second in left field in place of Cody Ross. “I just wanted to play him (Inciarte),” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. “Defensively, he can cover a little more ground.” Inciarte is hitting .111 in 27 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on April 30. Ross is hitting .174 while returning from a fractured hip. “Just trying to find a good mix with Cody,” Gibson said. “Want to try to get him to continue to progress from his injury. Cody will play tomorrow.”

--RHP J.J. Putz (forearm tightness) played catch Friday and is expected to play catch again Saturday before progressing to throwing off flat ground, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Putz, who went on the disabled list May 6, is not expected to rejoin the team until mid-June. “Trying to get him strengthened back up,” Gibson said. “Weeks maybe, a couple of weeks.”

--RF Gerardo Parra who has started all but one of the Diamondbacks’ 44 games, is a candidate to receive multiple days next in the next few weeks, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, although he did not get specific. “I may try to give him a day or two off extra,” Gibson said. The D-backs have a day off Monday. The Diamondbacks are giving away Parra bobblehead dolls Saturday night. “I don’t make up the lineup based upon whether they are having bobblehead day, believe it or not,” Gibson said, cackling.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are on a bad roll here. They got us covered again tonight. We will think about some answers and try to come out and play better tomorrow. They have outplayed us, out pitched us.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, whose team is 1-8 against the Dodgers and 0-6 at home (including two designated home games in Australia) after a 7-0 loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and he is scheduled to get another CT scan May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated six- to eight-week recovery period.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

==