Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- The Arizona Diamondbacks entered Tuesday night’s series opener at Busch Stadium feeling pretty good for a team 10 games under .500.

They scored 23 runs in consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the arrival of Tony LaRussa into the organization breathed some much-needed life into one of the most disappointing teams at this stage of the season.

But that momentum ran head-long into St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright and came to a sudden splat. Wainwright controlled the game from the get-go, finishing with a one-hitter and a 5-0 win on Tuesday.

The team which came into the night batting .287 and slugging .457 in May, made nothing in the way of solid contact, aside from Paul Goldschmidt’s fourth inning double. It was a case where an elite pitcher at the top of his game made a decent offense look totally helpless.

“You’d like to think you can always do better as an offense,” Goldschmidt said. “He’s one of the two or three best pitchers in the game. He was able to put everything down and away where he wanted it. He didn’t make many mistakes, that’s for sure.”

All the Diamondbacks can do after this one is toss this one in the trash can and reboot for Wednesday night.

RECORD: 18-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 5.01 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 3-3, 2.82 ERA)

--RHP Bronson Arroyo came into this one having allowed just three earned runs in his last 29 2/3 innings, but again found nothing but trouble against St. Louis. He gave up nine hits and five runs over seven innings, permitting seven extra-base hits. Arroyo fell to 8-17 in his career against the Cardinals, the most losses by any active pitcher against them. He’s 0-5 in his last seven starts against St. Louis.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy is coming off an outstanding start May 14, when he gave up just one run over eight innings in a no-decision against Washington. McCarthy’s overall numbers are deceptive in that his strikeout-walk ratio is 5.2-1 and that his ground ball rate is 54.1 percent, suggesting his stuff is better than the results. He’s pitched only once against St. Louis in his career, giving up six runs over five innings on April 3, 2013, in a no-decision.

--2B Aaron Hill (shoulder) wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday for a third straight game and was replaced by Cliff Pennington. Hill was injured Friday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and although Arizona won Saturday night and Sunday without him, he’s still been raking. Since April 23, Hill is batting .342 over 76 at-bats with three homers and 15 RBIs.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt managed the Diamondbacks’ only hit, rifling a fourth inning double off the wall in right-center. Goldschmidt fanned and flew out to right in his other two at-bats, leaving his average at .317 for the season.

--CF A.J. Pollock is the reigning NL co-Player of the Week, but was just as overmatched as most of his teammates against Adam Wainwright, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, both looking. Pollock did turn in the night’s best defensive play, taking away an extra-base hit from Yadier Molina with a running catch against the left-center field wall in the sixth that drew sustained applause from the sellout crowd.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to tip your cap to him tonight. He had everything working. We didn’t have an answer for him tonight.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, on St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright after a 5-0 loss on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (shoulder soreness) missed his third consecutive game May 20. He is considered day-to-day.

--3B Martin Prado (blurry vision) was removed from the May 18 game. An exam by an eye doctor May 19 found no problems.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and he is scheduled to get another CT scan May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated six- to eight-week recovery period.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte