Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It’s been said that baseball teams are assured of winning 54 games and losing 54. It’s what you do with the other 54 games that determines how good your season is.

Wednesday night’s 3-2, 12-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals illustrates why the Arizona Diamondbacks are probably going to lose most of the other 54. Struggling teams always find a way to lose games they should probably win, and this was one of those nights for the Diamondbacks.

Most will blame shortstop Chris Owings for his throwing error in the 12th that allowed left fielder Matt Holliday to score the winning run. But others contributed to this latest defeat.

The offense produced nothing of note other than Gerardo Parra’s two-run homer in the eighth that gave Arizona a brief lead.

Third base coach Glenn Sherlock pushed the envelope a bit too much when he waved Ender Inciarte around third just as shortstop Daniel Descalso was catching a throw from Holliday, giving him enough time to plant and fire a dart home to beat Inciarte for the third out of the 10th inning and deny Paul Goldschmidt a go-ahead double.

And the bullpen gave up the lead in the eighth, then coughed it up in the 12th with help from Owings. That’s how teams start 18-30 and generally don’t turn it around.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-4, 4.94 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 5-2, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy worked in and out of jams all night, giving the team six solid innings in a no-decision. He scattered seven hits and allowed a run, walking two and fanning three. McCarthy induced a pair of double-play balls and held St. Louis to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

--LHP Wade Miley hopes to continue his trend of success on the road in 2014 when he starts the series finale Thursday night. Miley is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five road games, while the team is 4-1 in those starts. He’s coming off a 7-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, allowing four runs over six innings, and is 1-1, 4.38 in two career starts against St. Louis.

--2B Aaron Hill (shoulder) returned to the lineup Wednesday night after a three-game absence and went 0-for-5 before leaving as part of a double-switch before the bottom of the 11th inning. Hill hadn’t played since Friday night.

--RF Gerardo Parra looked like he would be the hero when he belted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a 2-1 lead. But the bullpen and defense eventually gave it up in a 12-inning defeat. Parra has 38 homers in his career, 10 in the eighth inning or later. Four of his five homers this year have happened in 0-0 or 1-0 games.

--RHP Evan Marshall put on a gutty display of pitching in the 10th inning, wriggling out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam by fanning Jon Jay and getting a comebacker from Daniel Descalso. Marshall hasn’t allowed an earned run in his first six MLB appearances, covering seven innings, and has struck out a batter per inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was in the hole a bit, but I didn’t make a good throw. I didn’t throw it where I wanted.” -- Arizona SS Chris Owings, whose throwing error in the 12th allowed St. Louis LF Matt Holliday to score the winning run on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and he is scheduled to get another CT scan May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated six- to eight-week recovery period.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte