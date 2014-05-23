Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Arizona entered this week’s series against St. Louis hitting nearly .300 in May. It was also fresh off a 23-run explosion against its hated NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as it won a weekend series.

But the Diamondbacks’ offense was rocked to sleep Tuesday night in Adam Wainwright’s one-hitter and never really got out of snooze mode for the series’ remainder. It managed just four runs off 16 hits over 30 innings in absorbing its fourth sweep of the year.

In doing so, Arizona reminded everyone why it swung for the fences and hired soon-to-be Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa to run its baseball operations on Saturday. At 18-31, this team is authoring a lost season with no rewrite in sight.

“We needed to do a better job scoring runs,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said in a quiet locker room after a 4-2 loss Thursday. “Two runs is not going to win you many ballgames. Our pitchers battled all series and did a good job and our defense made the plays, but we have to do a better job offensively.”

As Goldschmidt acknowledged, the Diamondbacks weren’t exactly facing a weak staff. The Cardinals are pitching to a 3.23 ERA, and the three starters they ran out there -- Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha and Lance Lynn -- give most offenses fits.

But for a team that needs offense to win games, four runs in 30 innings just isn’t going to work.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-0, 5.06 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-5, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley was pitching a good game against St. Louis but finally cracked in the sixth and seventh innings and lost for the first time in six road outings. Miley lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking four and fanning three. His last walk, Matt Holliday, scored the tiebreaking run on Miley’s last pitch, Allen Craig’s RBI double to right-center in the seventh.

--RHP Chase Anderson tries to win his third straight start Friday night when Arizona opens a weekend series at the New York Mets. Anderson rode the run train to an 18-7 victory Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he pitched well in beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 in his MLB debut May 11. He’s the second rookie in team history to win his first two starts, joining Geraldo Guzman (2000).

--SS Cliff Pennington tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the year with a single and double in his first two at-bats. It was the second two-hit game in the last week for Pennington, who played three games when 2B Aaron Hill was sitting with a shoulder injury.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch rapped out a pair of hits in four at-bats and has a modest four-game hitting streak. Gosewisch got a vote of confidence from manager Kirk Gibson when he led off the ninth against closer Trevor Rosenthal instead of being taken down for a pinch hitter. Gosewisch hit the ball hard but flew out to deep center.

--RF Gerardo Parra started the game with a single and scored, giving him six hits in 10 career at-bats against Lance Lynn. Parra grounded out in his next two appearances against Lynn, including a first-pitch out in the fourth that stranded runners at first and third.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He had a CT scan April 25, and he is scheduled to get another CT scan May 16. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated six- to eight-week recovery period.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte