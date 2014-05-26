Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Bronson Arroyo made durability look painless while throwing at least 199 innings each of the last nine seasons.

However, going to the mound every fifth day is anything but easy, as Arroyo noted Sunday afternoon during a remarkably candid postgame press conference between the first and second games of the Diamondbacks’ doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Arroyo threw just 75 pitches in six innings during the opener before he was lifted for a pinch hitter with one out in the seventh inning and a runner at third base. Manager Kirk Gibson said between games -- the Diamondbacks won the first one 2-1 before dropping the nightcap 4-2 -- that Arroyo exited due to a tender right elbow.

Arroyo said he wasn’t sure if it was his elbow but that he didn’t feel right for most of the start. He also seemed surprised when informed that Gibson acknowledged the ailment, and he provided a glimpse into the competitive nature behind a carefree facade when he was asked how reporters should phrase his injury.

“I wouldn’t write any of it if I were you,” Arroyo said with a laugh.

Arroyo, who allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out one, said it’s not unusual for him to feel less than 100 percent on the mound, especially given the mileage on his arm that isn’t accounted for by his major league statistics.

Before reaching the majors for good with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, Arroyo spent most of nine seasons in the minors, during which he made 177 starts and threw 1,105 innings.

“We’re banged up all the time, man,” Arroyo said. “It’s just the way it is. I’ve made every start for 19 years, and people think that you feel good all the time. The truth is, you don’t feel good most of the time.”

And what doesn’t feel good most of the time? Everything.

”There’s just sometimes, man, when your shoulder’s beat up, your elbow’s beat up, your back’s beat up,“ Arroyo said. ”There’s times, man, when you’re just grinding through (stuff) and when you start a ballgame not feeling good in the first inning and you go out there and battle.

“Sometimes it’s like having a twisted ankle and going out there and running a marathon. Man, maybe you’re OK mile one, mile two, mile three, but then you get to mile 15, man, sometimes (stuff) starts building up on you, the pain. If you could get out with a quality start, as I did, (and) leave the ball team in a good position, that’s what you do.”

And that’s what Arroyo plans to do Friday, when he is scheduled to pitch against the Cincinnati Reds -- the team with whom he compiled all nine of those 199-inning seasons. Neither he nor Gibson expressed concern that Arroyo would miss the start, which would be his 276th consecutive start since his last relief appearance on Oct. 2, 2005, when he was still pitching for the Red Sox.

“If you haven’t noticed, he’s never been on the DL or missed a start,” Gibson said with a grin.

Arroyo notices it -- almost every time he pitches.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-4, 2.64 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will look to snap a hard-luck, two-start winless streak Monday when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. McCarthy didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the second straight no-decision for McCarthy, who gave up a combined two runs over 14 innings to lower his overall ERA from 5.66 to 4.67. He has allowed nine runs in 24 1/3 innings this month, but seven of those runs came in one start against the Chicago White Sox on May 9. McCarthy began May by throwing seven shutout innings of three-hit ball against the Padres on May 3, when he earned the win in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 victory. He is 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo exited the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader after six innings due to right elbow tenderness. Arroyo, who didn’t factor into the decision in the Diamondbacks’ 2-1 win, threw just 75 pitches before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh. Arroyo, who has thrown at least 199 innings in each of the last nine seasons, said he expected to make his next start. He gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out one and hitting two batters Sunday, when he allowed baserunners in every inning but one yet induced four double-play grounders.

--RHP Zeke Spruill was promoted from Triple-A Reno to serve as the Diamondbacks’ 26th man for Sunday’s doubleheader. He took the loss after allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings as Arizona fell 4-2 to the New York Mets. After the game, he was optioned back to Reno, where he is 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA and one save in 12 appearances (five starts).

--2B Aaron Hill (sore left ankle) exited in the seventh inning of the second game of the Sunday doubleheader against the New York Mets. Hill fouled a ball off his ankle in the first inning but recovered to single in that at-bat. He took two more at-bats before he was pulled for precautionary reasons and replaced by INF Cliff Pennington. Manager Kirk Gibson said the ankle “blew up pretty big” on Hill.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not swinging the bats well at all. The pitching was pretty decent. You can’t expect to win every game 2-1.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, after the Diamondbacks won 2-1 and lost 4-2 in a doubleheader Sunday against the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (swollen left ankle) fouled a ball off his left ankle in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader May 25 and left in the middle of the seventh inning. He is expected to be fine.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (tender right elbow) left his May 25 start after six innings. Arroyo said he expects to make his next start as scheduled on May 30.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He is expected to return in early to mid-June.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte