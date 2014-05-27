Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said Monday night there are certain events in a player’s career that are “scrapbook moments.”

Center fielder A.J. Pollock had just had such a moment minutes earlier when his two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

“Moments like that are very impactful in allowing you to believe when you get in these situations the rest of your career,” said Gibson, who had his fair share of such moments himself.

When Pollock first took the field to stay with the Diamondbacks last season, it was due mostly to his speed and his defense. Power wasn’t part of the equation.

Though home-run power likely won’t become his calling card -- Monday’s home run was only the 16th of his brief career -- Pollock is looking to muscle up when he can.

“I‘m taking more chances,” Pollock said. “I knew a single wasn’t going to win it. I‘m not trying to slap a single. I‘m trying to hit it into the gap and drive in a run. I was looking to hit the ball in the gap and do some damage. It going over the fence is pretty cool.”

After going 0-for-13 in his first three games, Pollock moved above the .200 mark to stay on April 12. He’s since pushed his average as high as .315 and finished Monday’s game at .298 after a 3-for-5 performance.

“He’s learning,” Gibson said. “Every time you get into more ways you learn from it and progress in your career.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-5, 4.97 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-5, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Aaron Hill was out of the starting lineup but pinch-hit in the seventh inning one day after fouling a pitch off his left ankle during the nightcap of Arizona’s doubleheader on Sunday against the New York Mets. “He texted me saying he wanted to play,” said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson. “All things considered, we want to give him another day before he’s (fully) available. There’s a pretty good knot on there.” Hill had just returned to the lineup after missing three games in St. Louis with a sore shoulder.

--OF Mark Trumbo, out since late April with a stress fracture in his left foot, could be back in the lineup by the third week of June. Manager Kirk Gibson said Trumbo has been walking on the treadmill in the therapeutic pool and is “on the right track” to return in the next four weeks. Despite not playing in more than a month, Trumbo still is second on the team with seven homers.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo, who went six innings in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets, said Monday his right elbow, which manager Kirk Gibson described as “tender” on Sunday, isn’t much of a discussion. “I don’t know why Gibby said that about my elbow being banged up,” Arroyo said. “I‘m banged up all the time. It’s not new news. We play this game banged up almost all the time; it’s just the way it is.” The 37-year-old Arroyo has never missed a start in his 15-year career, going to the mound on schedule for 365 career starts. “I haven’t talked to him about it but he knows how to take care of it,” Gibson said Monday. “We expect him to be okay.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and is now 5-for-14 in his career against Padres RHP Tyson Ross, with two homers and four RBIs. Goldschmidt had hit safely in his last 10 games against San Diego and is 12-for-35 during that stretch.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy was nearly untouchable during the first three innings on Monday, but that’s become the norm. Since allowing a first-inning run on April 27 against Philadelphia, McCarthy has retired 48 of 56 hitters in innings one through three. Against the Padres, McCarthy gave up a third-inning double to Alexi Amarista. Seth Smith reached on a first-inning error but was erased on a double play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew a single doesn’t win it. I‘m not trying to slap a single. I‘m trying to hit it into the gap and drive in a run.” -- CF A.J. Pollock, whose two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 7-5 victory over the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (swollen left ankle) fouled a ball off his left ankle in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader May 25 and left in the middle of the seventh inning. He came off the bench to pinch-hit in the seventh inning May 26.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (tender right elbow) left his May 25 start after six innings. Arroyo said he expects to make his next start as scheduled on May 30.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He is expected to return in early to mid-June.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte

