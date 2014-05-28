Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- A.J. Pollock hit leadoff for the third game in a row Tuesday, and it could be the start of a trend.

Leading off against lefties is nothing new, something Pollock did against San Diego left-hander Eric Stults in the 4-3 loss Tuesday. But he led off against Mets right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka and San Diego’s Tyson Ross in the previous two games, the first time he has done that this season.

Pollock walked twice in five plate appearances on Tuesday and is hitting .290 with six homers, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases. With his speed an occasional pop, Pollock profiles as the D-backs’ most likely leadoff hitter.

“We’ve tried it right now,” manager Kirk Gibson said about hitting Pollock No. 1 against righties. “We started last week. I don’t know if I’ve settled in. I’ve changed my lineups occasionally. I’ve probably left it alone more this year. We’ve had different guys playing, so I’ve done that.”

Pollock had a two-run, walk-off homer among his three hits from the leadoff spot in a 7-5 victory over San Diego on Monday.

“That’s one of the things that’s good about him,” Gibson said. “He has the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark. He’s shown more power. Also gets on base. He can steal a base for you. You know he is going to settle up there somewhere, at some point in his career. We’re getting to that point.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 2-0, 1.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-0, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley had a season-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings Tuesday, but he received a no-decision after giving up three runs. Miley pitched backward much of the game, slipping his 92 mph fastball past San Diego hitters in two-strike counts. He had eight strikeouts by fastball, seven looking. “They are a fastball-hitting team, so we had to throw more off-speed than normal,” Miley said. “We’d start guys off off-speed, slow, and almost get them looking soft. That way you can kind of tie them up hard.”

--3B Martin Prado hit his first home run of the season Tuesday in his 214th plate appearance, giving Arizona an early 1-0 lead. “He’s been coming,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s getting a little more comfortable, staying back, swinging the bat more aggressively in certain counts. That’s kind of what he did last year. We hope he is on his way.” Prado was removed from a game May 18 against the Dodgers because of blurry vision in his left eye and saw a doctor the next day. He has been taking prescription eye drops twice a day since. “It might take a couple of weeks,” to be at 100 percent, Prado said, “but I am feeling better.”

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and manager Kirk Gibson said the D-backs will talk Wednesday to formulate a plan for his return. “I think we will try to set up a simulated game Friday,” Gibson said. Putz has been on the disabled list since May 6 and likely will need a rehab assignment, Gibson said. “You want him to be able to throw back-to-back days, so we’ll have to get him there somehow, some way.”

--LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) is out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 24 with a stress fracture. “It’s moving along nicely,” Trumbo said. Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 24, is scheduled to undergo another CT scan at the six-week point. “They are all steps,” said Trumbo, who has been throwing and hitting off a tee. “You want to keep that range of motion, stay in shape.”

--RHP Chase Anderson will make his fourth start of the season in the final game of the San Diego series on Wednesday, although the stats will show only three. Anderson threw three scoreless innings against the New York Mets last Friday, but the game was cancelled by rain after a 2:11 delay before the last of the fourth inning. “It was weird,” Anderson said. “I just took it like I threw a game and threw my bullpen two days after. Same routine. Nothing’s changed.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark. He’s shown more power. Also gets on base. He can steal a base for you. You know he is going to settle up there somewhere, at some point in his career. We’re getting to that point.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, on using CF A.J. Pollock as his leadoff hitter the last three games.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (tender right elbow) left his May 25 start after six innings. Arroyo said he expects to make his next start as scheduled on May 30.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27 and is tentatively scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 30.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He is out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage May 28. He is scheduled to undergo another CT scan at the six-week point.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF Ender Inciarte