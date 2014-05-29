Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Nick Evans grew up in the Valley as a Arizona Diamondbacks fan, attended the first game in franchise history in 1998 and was in the house for a 2001 World Series game.

He now knows the view from the field after replacing Paul Goldschmidt in the eighth inning of Arizona’s 12-6 rout of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, his Diamondbacks debut.

Evans, who went to St. Mary’s High, the school the produced Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier Wednesday. It was more than special.

“To say it is a dream come true would be kind of an understatement for me,” Evans said. “I don’t think there is any kid who grew up in Arizona as a Diamondbacks fan that it wasn’t their dream to play for this team.”

Evans, 28, more than earned his promotion. He had a .335/.393/.641 slash line with the Aces, compiling 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 44 games. He was tied for first in the Pacific Coast League in RBIs, was third in on-base-plus-slugging percentage and slugging percentage and tied for third in total bases. He was the PCL player of the week two weeks ago, when he had seven extra-base hits and 15 RBIs as the Aces went 5-2.

A fifth-round draft choice of the New York Mets in 2004, Evans spent parts of four seasons with the Mets in 2008-11, a seemingly orderly procession until a hiccup left Evans wondering if he would ever be back in the major leagues, let alone play for his hometown team.

Evans suffered a serious wrist injury that cost him most of the 2012 season while in the Pittsburgh organization. He broke three bones in his left wrist when his glove caught on the ground as he dived to catch a bunt in late April, and he played in only two rehab games the rest of the season.

Evans was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers with about a week left in spring training in 2013 before signing a minor league deal with the D-backs through a connection with former Mets teammate Andy Green, who was managing Arizona’s Double-A Mobile affiliate.

“Absolutely,” Evans said when asked if he had concerns about his career at the tender age of 26. “It was tough on me. When you miss a whole year, you don’t know what is going to happen. To get back here really is special for me. It was a long recovery, but it’s definitely been worth it. To finally do it after a few years, it is really satisfying.”

Evans played both corner infield and outfield spots at Reno, and he likely will be used as a right-handed bat off the bench to complement left-handed-hitting Eric Chavez in the immediate future.

“I‘m ready to do whatever,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-4, 4.06 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt’s seventh-inning home run was measured at 470 feet. It hit above the batter’s eye on the video board in straightaway center field. He believes it was his longest homer eve. “It only counts as one, but it’s better than nothing,” he said.

--RHP Chase Anderson became the first D-backs rookie pitcher to win his first three starts after going five inning in a 12-6 victory over San Diego on Wednesday. The D-backs have scored 33 runs in his three starts since his recall from Double-A Mobile in mid-May, and they put up eight in the first inning Wednesday. “Shoot, that’s a pitcher’s dream right there,” Anderson said. Anderson was struck in the left calf and knocked down by a one-hopper with two outs in the fifth inning, but he remained in the game with a 10-4 lead and was removed from a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning. He said after the game he felt no ill effects.

--SS Cliff Pennington was a mid-afternoon scratch from the starting lineup after feeling discomfort in his left thumb. San Diego SS Everth Cabrera slid hard into second base on his game-opening double Tuesday, and the training staff checked Pennington before he remained in the game. “Just give it another day,” said Pennington, who is hitting .257 in 70 at-bats as the main reserve at second base and shortstop.

--SS Chris Owings hit four singles Wednesday, his first four-hit game. He was inserted into the lineup in the middle of the afternoon, after INF Cliff Pennington had residual soreness in his left hand after being involved in a collision with San Diego SS Everth Cabrera in the first inning Tuesday.

--INF/OF Nick Evans had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, when OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Reno. Evans, 28, was hitting .335/.393/.641 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 44 games with Reno. He is likely to be used mainly as pinch hitter, manager Kirk Gibson indicated. “He has some experience in the big leagues,” Gibson said. “He’s a little older. Hopefully, he can handle it for now and be able to contribute.” Evans, 28, played parts of 2008-11 with the New York Mets. He played first base, third base and left field with Reno. “He could pinch-hit. I could double-switch. I could put him over there at third,” Gibson said.

--OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Triple-A Reno when Arizona purchased the contract of INF/OF Nick Evans from Reno. “It’s a hard job, especially for young kid, to not play a lot and be asked to pinch-hit,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We thought for Marte it would be best for him to go down and start playing again.” Marte, 25, hit .227 in 22 at-bats, five as a pinch hitter, since being recalled from Triple-A on May 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We started off awful this year, but this last month we’ve played better. We know we’ve been playing better, and we know we have a long way to go. A lot of adjustments still to make, but it’s been nice to play better lately.” -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, on the Diamondbacks, who have won six of their past eight series after a 9-22 start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Cliff Pennington (sore left thumb) did not play May 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (tender right elbow) left his May 25 start after six innings. Arroyo said he expects to make his next start as scheduled on May 30.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27 and is tentatively scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 30.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans