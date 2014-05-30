Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- With a fastball that tops out around 88 mph, Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter knows better than most how valuable location and a change of speeds can be. It showed Thursday.

Collmenter (4-2) threw his first career shutout and gave up only three hits while facing the minimum 27 batters in a 4-0 victory over Cincinnati at Chase Field. The only three runners that reached base were erased on double plays.

“It’s kind of what you wait for,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He was in the zone, all of his pitches just right where he wanted.”

Collmenter, who replaced an ineffective Randall Delgado in the rotation in mid-April, did not get to a three-ball count Thursday and needed only 94 pitches. He threw eight pitches in the sixth inning, 10 in the seventh and six in the eighth.

“The big thing for me is fastball command,” Collmenter said. “I‘m not going to blow guys away. If I can place the ball where I want and move it in and out, that’s my bread and butter. Not give them pitches they can drive. It’s just a matter of executing.”

Collmenter has won three straight games and has given up 14 earned runs in his last seven starts. He said some advice from pitching coach Mike Harkey in his last start Saturday against the Mets helped.

“Hark said something to me last week about making quality pitches early,” Collmenter said. “You don’t have to try to force a perfect pitch. Just nice and easy. Get it in there and go from there. That’s really what I focused on.”

Miami right-hander Henderson Alvarez is the only other pitcher to use less than 100 pitches in a shutout this season. He two-hit Miami while using 90 pitches in a 7-0 victory on April 19.

”That was outstanding,“ Gibson said. ”He had great location. Varying his speeds, throwing both sides of the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-4, 2.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 4-3, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Aaron Hill, the only starter without a hit in a 12-6 victory over San Diego on Wednesday, went 3-for-4 with a home run, two singles and two RBIs in the 4-0 victory over Cincinnati. Hill also made two sparkling defensive plays to help preserve RHP Josh Collmenter’s shutout, twice making diving stops to his right to retire 3B Todd Frazier in the seventh inning and 1B Brayan Pena in the ninth.

--C Miguel Montero was given a start off against Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani on Thursday. The D-backs are in a stretch of 33 games in 34 days, and manager Kirk Gibson has said he doesn’t want to overwork Montero, who had caught the most innings in the major leagues entering Thursday games. “He played a lot early,” Gibson said. “We’re going to try to keep him rested. I don’t want to just grind him every single day.” Montero, hitting .262 with five homers and 26 RBIs, has hit cleanup in every one of his starts since April 23. He is hitting .186 against left-handers this season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo will face his former teammates when he opposes Reds RHP Mike Leake on Friday at Chase Field. Arroyo was 105-94 in eight seasons with Cincinnati before signing a two-year, $21.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks this spring. “One of the really truly great people and competitors,” said Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, who was the Reds’ pitching coach from 2010-13. “Obviously we are going to come in and attack and try to get a victory. Once we leave, I will wish him nothing but the best.” Arroyo is 4-2 with a 1.90 ERA in his last six starts since returning to full health after missing time because of a back issue in spring training.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch was 0-for-3 with a walk in his eighth start of the season while filling in for C Miguel Montero against Cincinnati LHP Tony Gingrani. Gosewisch made his second start during a streak in which the D-backs play 33 games in 34 days. “Tuffy is prepared for this little stretch we’re going through as well,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s done a good job when he wasn’t playing, and now it’s time for him to play a little more. It’ll work good for us.” Gosewisch has hit safely in five of his last six starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Cliff Pennington (sore left thumb) did not play May 28 and May 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (tender right elbow) left his May 25 start after six innings. Arroyo said he expects to make his next start as scheduled on May 30.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27 and is tentatively scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 30.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans