Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Diamondbacks right-hander Bronson Arroyo loved his time in Cincinnati and made great friends there. He spent an hour on the sideline Friday schmoozing with everyone from general manager Walt Jocketty and trainer Paul Lessard to his teammates for the last eight years.

Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco used his familiarity to guess right on a second-inning grand slam home run, spoiling Arroyo’s chance for his fourth victory in his last five decisions.

Mesoraco hit a first-pitch 69 mph curveball for his grand slam and a 4-1 lead in the Reds’ 6-4 victory. The Reds got their runs on five pitches, singles by Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier and Roger Bernadina opening the inning.

“They were going to have a probably different game plan than anybody I’ve faced in my career. They had a lot more insight into me,” said Arroyo, who was 105-94 and never missed a turn through the rotation, making 265 consecutive starts with the Reds from 2006-13.

“I guess a part of that plan would have been to try to get to me early, knowing I am a strike thrower and also knowing if I got to two strikes it would be lot more difficult to square me up. The grand slam was the biggest blow of the game.”

Mesoraco, who caught Arroyo for parts of the last three years, fessed up.

“I was aware that he likes to flip that easy breaking ball in there for a first-pitch strike, especially in situations where he really needs a strike,” Mesoraco said. “I wouldn’t say that I was looking for it, but I went up there with an idea that may be coming.”

Arroyo changed his game plan after seeing how aggressive the Reds were, and he gave up only one hit and one run after the third inning. Despite the loss, it was a memorable experience.

”It was probably the calmest I’ve been on the mound ever, to be honest with you,“ Arroyo said. ”When you are battling against guys you have played against for a long time but you don’t really know them that much on a personal level, there is always that edge, that irritation.

“You throw in on a guy and you don’t really know their intentions. With this ball club, I know everybody’s intentions. It was just a calming feeling to be out there. I had an opportunity, even though I was getting whacked around early on, to enjoy the game.”

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 1.83 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF A.J. Pollock is 11-for-20 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two stolen bases in five games as the leadoff hitter during this homestand. Pollock opened the game Friday with a single and is hitting .396 leading off an inning. After hitting leadoff only against left-handers earlier this season, Pollock has batted first against righties in four of the last six games. “I‘m hoping we can leave him up there,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “So far it has been very good. I don’t think you can assume he is there to stay. Would we like him to be? Sure. We’d like him to hit up there with some pop. We’d like him to get on base and create havoc on the bases. That’s the design.”

--RHP J.J. Putz threw 24 pitches in a simulated game at Chase Field on Friday afternoon and said he was pleased. He threw all of his pitches in his first sim game since going on the disabled list May 6 with right forearm tightness. “I thought it went well,” Putz said. “Threw some good pitches. The split was a little inconsistent, but other than that mixed it up well and felt good.” Putz is scheduled to throw a second sim game Monday at the spring training facility at Salt River Fields and if there are no setbacks could pitch in back-to-back games on a rehab assignment on Thursday-Friday, manager Kirk Gibson said.

--INF Cliff Pennington (left thumb) has not played since Tuesday, when he was involved in a collision with San Diego SS Everth Cabrera as slid into Pennington’s glove hand running out a double on the first play of the game. He was available Friday. “It’s not fully resolved yet, but he’s in pretty good shape,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went to the plate and said ‘Rock, you are supposed to take that one, man. He said ‘I couldn’t let that one go by, man. I knew you were going to get ahead of me with that.’ It’s a different chess match tonight, because there is a lot of known information starting the game.” -- RHP Bronson Arroyo, who scolded Reds C and former teammate Devin Mesoraco after he hit a 69 mph curveball for a grand slam home run in the second inning of the Reds’ 6-4 victory Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Cliff Pennington (sore left thumb) did not play May 28-30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27 and is tentatively scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 30.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He played catch from 120 feet April 28. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

