Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Infielder Didi Gregorius was recalled from Triple-A Reno, taking the roster spot of infielder Cliff Pennington, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ligament in his left thumb.

Manager Kirk Gibson said Pennington will require surgery, and the shortstop will be sidelined six to eight weeks.

Gregorius and Pennington competed for the Diamondbacks’ shortstop job in spring training. Pennington won out, and Gregorius began the season in the Pacific Coast League.

“Of course you’re going to feel disappointed, but what are you going to do?” Gregorius said. “If you’re going to stay bitter and be all disappointed it’s going to drag you down. I just decided to look forward and try to get better. Stuff happens, nobody’s perfect and you’ve just got to make some adjustments and go from there.”

Gregorius was Arizona’s regular shortstop most of the 2013 season. At Reno this year, he hit .310 in 57 games -- 38 at second base and 19 at shortstop -- with 14 doubles, four triples, three homers, 25 RBI and 42 runs scored.

“I‘m just going to look at it as the same thing I was doing down there, just another level,” Gregorius said. “I‘m just going to play ball and try to bring good luck to the team, just try to the best I can on and off the field. It’s really awesome just to be back here.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-2 3.24 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt started Arizona’s first 59 games but was not in the lineup and did not play. Manager Kirk Gibson said on Monday night after the team landed in Denver, he texted Goldschmidt to tell him he wouldn’t start Tuesday night. Goldschmidt fell one start shy of tying the franchise record for a first baseman; Travis Lee made 60 consecutive starts in 1998. Gibson said, “I thought it was the right thing to do. We’ve been talking about it for some time.” Gibson said he had seen signs Goldschmidt was tiring and with Monday’s day off and not playing Tuesday, he will have had two days of rest going into Wednesday night’s game. Goldschmidt, who is hitting .299 with 10 homers and 38 RBI, has gone 8-for-37 (.216) in his past 10 games with one homer, five RBI and 13 strikeouts.

--RHP Chase Anderson pitched a career-high six innings in his fourth major league start, winning all of them. He is one of five starters in the big leagues since 1998 to win at least his first four major league starts, joining Jered Weaver (seven wins in 2006), Kazuhisa Ishii (six in 2002), Gerrit Cole (four in 2013) and Scott Lewis (four in 2008).

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) will make back-to-back appearances for Triple-A Reno on Thursday and Friday. He will then return to the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., to continue his rehabilitation. Putz has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think tonight I was able to throw the fastball more, because they had the changeup in the back of their heads. It’s definitely my pitch because I can throw it for strikes and for strikeouts. But to be able to get people off the fastball, my fastball played up better tonight. So I was able to get outs with the fastball, because your breaking ball doesn’t too much at this elevation.” -- Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, after a 4-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Cliff Pennington (thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

