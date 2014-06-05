Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Didi Gregorius, who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, was in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday and went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and his first career leadoff home run.

Manager Kirk Gibson wants to make sure Gregorius gets enough playing time, and Wednesday that meant starting him even though shortstop Chris Owings had finished a single shy of the cycle on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Gibson said he told Owings that he would not be in the lineup Wednesday.

“The way I think it’s been most effective for him,” Gibson said, “I’ve played him a couple of days and given him a day off to sit back and watch the game and talk about things that happen within the game.”

Gibson said he played Owings more than he felt was desirable in the wake of backup shortstop Cliff Pennington’s thumb injury, which occurred May 27 and resulted in Pennington being placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

Pennington played about once a week, but Gibson said Gregorius needs to play more frequently than that if he is to continue to develop. Gibson said he will be able to give Gregorius time at second base -- he played more games at that position than at shortstop at Reno -- when he rests Aaron Hill.

On a double-switch in the seventh, Gregorius moved from shortstop to second base, Owings entered the game at shortstop and reliever Brad Ziegler entered the game in Hill’s sixth spot in the lineup.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 4-4, 4.39 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 5-3, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Didi Gregorius, who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, started Wednesday and hit his first career leadoff homer and the first by an Arizona player this season. The Diamondbacks’ last leadoff homer was by Gerardo Parra on June 21, 2013, against Cincinnati. Gregorius set a season high and matched his career high with three hits. It was his eighth three-hit game, the last coming Aug. 17, 2013, at Pittsburgh.

--C Miguel Montero set a career-high with six RBIs, including a three-run homer in the ninth. “It was awesome. It was great,” Montero said. “It’s funny because today in batting practice, I told Henry (Blanco, a coach), ‘When am I going to get one of those crazy days when you get 6-7 RBI?’ Boom, here it goes today -- six. So I guess I called it.” Since 2009, Montero’s 31 games with three or more RBI are second among major league catchers to Brian McCann (39).

--CF Ender Inciarte, who entered the game hitting .170 (9-for-53) in 25 games, went 2-for-5 with one run scored. It was the first multi-hit game for Inciarte, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on April 30 and made his major league debut May 2.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, who had started Arizona’s first 59 games before being rested Tuesday, returned to the lineup. His three-run double with no outs in the eighth off Nick Masset put the Diamondbacks ahead 10-8 in what became a 16-8 romp. In his career with the bases loaded, Goldschmidt is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with 33 RBIs.

--RF Gerardo Parra scored a career-high four runs. He is the third Arizona player to score four or more runs in a game this season. 1B Paul Goldschmidt scored five runs and INF Chris Owings scored four on May 17 in an 18-7 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got a lot of opportunity to get guys in there, bases loaded and no outs. Obviously you don’t want to get overaggressive, but look for something you can hit hard to the middle of the field. The pitch ran a little bit inside, but I think it was right on the corner and I was able to hit it.” -- Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt after hitting a three-run double in the Diamondbacks’ 16-8 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Cliff Pennington (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans