Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

DENVER -- The Arizona Diamondbacks went for youth on the first day of the draft, selecting four teenagers Thursday.

Topping the group was 17-year-old right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint out of Coral Springs Christian Academy in Florida, who was selected 16th overall.

Toussaint previously signed a letter-of-intent to play at Vanderbilt, but he said he would discuss his options with his family.

The Diamondbacks hope being a mid-first-round pick will convince him to turn pro.

”We had him ranked in the top five pitchers in the draft. Tremendous upside, relatively new to pitching and a great athlete,“ Arizona general manager Kevin Towers said. ”Kind of reminds me when you watch him on video of a young Bob Gibson. The ball comes out of his hand real easy. He’s got a power breaking ball, a fastball in the mid-90s.

“Once our development people wrap their arms around him, he’s a kid that has a chance to be a top-of-the-rotation-type starter. We profile him to be a No. 1 or 2 type starter in the future. We’re excited he slid to us.”

Toussaint’s fastball has touched 97 mph. He also has a good curveball with a lot of break.

The Diamondbacks took left-hander Cody Reed (Ardmore High School in Alabama) with their second-round pick, 54th overall. In the Competitive Balance Round B, they selected outfielder Marcus Wilson (Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif.) and shortstop Isan Diaz (Springfield Central High School in Massachusetts).

“We really wanted to take an arm first,” Towers said.

RECORD: 26-36

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 5-3, 1.83 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy 1-7, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP J.J. Putz began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno by throwing a shaky, but scoreless, inning. He walked two and allowed a hit but escaped the jam. Putz landed on the disabled list in early May due to right forearm tightness.

--RHP Touki Toussaint, the Diamondbacks’ first-round pick (No. 16 overall), hasn’t been pitching long. He said he started playing baseball at age 12 at the urging of his best friend and quickly found he was good at it. His lack of experience doesn’t affect his confidence. “I just want to play baseball,” said Toussaint, who is completing his senior year at Coral Springs Christian Academy in Florida. “I‘m not afraid of anyone. I trust my fastball.”

--LHP Cody Reed, drafted in the second round by the Diamondbacks, will turn 18 on Saturday. He improved his profile at Ardmore (Ala.) High School by increasing his fastball velocity from 88-90 mph in the past to 92-95 as a senior. He is 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, much bigger than the wiry RHP Touki Toussaint, Arizona’s first-round pick. Like Toussaint, Reed was recruited by Vanderbilt

--OF Marcus Wilson, selected by the Diamondbacks with the 69th overall pick, drew attention for his potential upside. He is a long and lean at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, and he won’t turn 18 until Aug. 15. He is fast and has the potential to add some bulk as he grows. That should allow him to have some pop at the major league level.

--SS Isan Diaz is the oldest of Arizona’s first four draft picks. He turned 18 on May 27. He is a left-handed hitter who hasn’t shown much power, but he does have speed and the ability to hit into the outfield gaps. Like RHP Touki Toussaint and LHP Cody Reed, two other Diamondbacks draftees, he was recruited by Vanderbilt, and he may opt to play there instead of jumping to pro ball.

--C Miguel Montero homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season and 11th time in his career. He has 19 career home runs against the Rockies, his highest total against any team. Second is San Diego with nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bats really good. We got on a bit of a roll, and I’d like to continue that.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, after the Diamondbacks’ 12-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 5.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans