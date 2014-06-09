Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Chase Anderson is running with a fast crowd, although that may be the furthest thing from his mind.

Anderson joined Jered Weaver and Kaz Ishii as the only pitchers since 1998 to win their first five major league starts when he benefitted from a six-run seventh inning in Arizona’s 6-5 victory. The Angels’ Weaver won his first seven starts in 2006. The Dodgers’ Ishii won his first six in 2002.

“I didn’t even know that,” said Anderson, who was promoted from Double-A Mobile on May 6 and made his first start in Chicago against the White Sox on May 11. “I just try to go out each time and be consistent and give the team a chance to win. It turned out good. It’s for the team. That’s what matters.”

Anderson was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, but the D-backs’ run production followed him. The D-backs have scored 31 runs while he has been in the game in his five appearances. The only game they did not score any runs for him was rained out in New York after 3 1/2 innings. Hmmm.

“That’s like a football score,” he said. “When you get that kind of run support, it is not hard to go out there and win games.”

Anderson has helped himself at the plate in this run, too. His bunt single in the fifth inning was his first major league hit. He has laid down a bunt in all four of the games he has hit this season, three for sacrifices.

“His fastball was the best I have seen it so far this year,” catcher Miguel Montero said. “A lot of life on it. His secondary stuff, he was throwing for strikes. Obviously I don’t want to anticipate anything, but so far he’s been doing a good job.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-5, 4.16 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-2. 3.63 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Diamondbacks could not believe their good fortune when high school RHP Touki Toussaint was available with their first-round pick, No. 16. They had him rated as one of the draft’s top five pitchers and were so certain he would be gone that GM Kevin Towers did drop-in for the customary last pre-draft look. Toussaint struck out 86 in 45 innings at Coral Springs (Fla.) Christian Academy this season. He has signed a letter of intent to attend Vanderbilt, but the D-backs don’ believe that will be an issue. The D-backs took pitchers with 28 of their 42 picks, taking Ardmore (Okla.) High LHP Cody Reed in the second round.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson became the third major leaguer since 1998 to win his first five starts in a 6-5 victory over Atlanta on Sunday, when the D-backs scored all of their runs in the seventh inning, when Anderson was removed for a pinch-hitter. “Five-and-oh feels amazing,” said Anderson, who made his first start May 11.“I just try to go out each time and be consistent and give the team a chance to win. It turned out good. It’s for the team. That’s what matters.” The Angels’ Jered Weaver won his first seven in 2006 and the Dodgers’ Kaz Ishii won his first six in 2002.

--3B Eric Chavez has been slowed by left knee soreness since spring training, and he is a candidate to be placed on the disabled list as the D-backs ponder a move to return RHP J.J. Putz to the active list, manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re going to talk about it,” Chavez said. “It’s been manageable. We’ve gotten this far. But I think we want to get to peak performance. That’s the ultimate goal.” Chavez is hitting .243 with three home runs and eight RBIs, but he has started only eight games at third base. He has a team-high three pinch hits. “He’s had a lot of treatment on it, but it hasn’t strengthened up to the point where we can get ahead of it,” Gibson said.

--CF David Peralta was 2-for-4 with a single and his first major league home run while making his first career start in center field Sunday, the anniversary of his first game in the major leagues June 1. Peralta, who played left field in his first six games, extended his hitting streak to seven games. Peralta is the first D-backs player with seven straight hits to begin his major league career. 1B Alex Cabrera hit safely in his first six in 2000.

--LF Mark Trumbo took batting practice on the field and shagged in the outfield Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a stress fracture in his right foot April 24, but it appears he will need longer than the original estimate of 6-to-8 weeks before he returns. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was asked if the All-Star break was a good guess. “The timetable has yet to be defined,” Gibson said. “You never really know. In general, the player wants to push. Medically with that type of injury, that is not something you push, because you don’t want to get going the wrong way on that again. They know that from case history.”

--RHP Josh Collmenter, who is to start against Houston on Monday, is 4-0 with a 3.31 ERA in his last eight starts, including a three-hit shutout of Cincinnati on May 29 in which he faced the minimum 27 batters. Collmenter entered the rotation in mid-April after RHP Randall Delgado got off to a slow start.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (left knee soreness) has been slowed since spring training, and as of June 8, was a candidate to be placed on the disabled list. “We’re going to talk about it,” Chavez said. “It’s been manageable. We’ve gotten this far. But I think we want to get to peak performance. That’s the ultimate goal.”

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the disabled list. It appears he will need longer than the original estimate of 6-to-8 weeks before he returns.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 5. He is expected to make at least one more rehab appearance before returning.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Eric Chavez

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans