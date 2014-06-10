Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks designated right-hander Trevor Cahill for assignment on Monday, but it seems that both sides would like the relationship to continue.

The D-backs have 10 days to release, outright, trade or option Cahill, but both general manager Kevin Towers and Cahill seemed to indicate that Cahill would be content to accept a minor league assignment if the process goes that far. That could happen if Cahill clears waivers and accepts a minor league assignment rather that elect to become a free agent. He would be placed in a minor league starting rotation in that scenario.

“Definitely,” Cahill said when asked if he would like to remain with the D-backs. “I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do. Whatever is best for my career moving forward and wherever I think I belong. After everything that’s happened, they still believe I can come back and be a starter and help this team win. They’ve been nothing but supportive. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Cahill is 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA in his most mystifying season. He was removed from the starting rotation in mid-April after going 0-4 with 9.17 ERA in his first four starts, but he has pitched better out of the bullpen since. Cahill won 10, 18, 12 and 13 games in his first four major league seasons, the first three with Oakland before being acquired by the D-backs before the 2012 season. He was 8-10 in an injury-shortened 2013, missing seven weeks with a hip injury.

“We think his best role is a starter,” Towers said. “I think Trevor is of the mindset he wants to start again. Sometimes this isn’t the best environment to get back on track. He’s still very young, and we think he can get back to where he is at. How do we get him better? What are our options?”

Cahill, 26, is owed about $17 in million in salary and option buyouts through 2016, money the D-backs will pay unless they trade him. He must clear waivers if he is outrighted, giving the other 29 teams a chance to claim him. Cahill also has enough service time to declare free agency rather than accept a minor league assignment.

Cahill was acquired with left-hander Craig Breslow from Oakland for right-handers Jarrod Parker and Ryan Cook and outfielder Collin Cowgill. Parker had Tommy John surgery in 2009 while in the D-backs’ system, and he underwent another Tommy John surgery this spring.

“I‘m not one that regrets trades,” Towers said. “When I make a trade, I live with it. I’ll live with this one, also. I’ll back it. I don’t watch what the other guys are doing to see if I am winning the deal. At the time, we felt we had a chance to acquire a proven winner and make us a better club. We think he can get back to where he was.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-2, 4.82 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 5-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill was designated for assignment Monday after a rocky start to the season, when he was 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA in 19 appearances. Cahill, 26, was removed from the starting rotation in mid-April after going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA and has pitched better out of the bullpen. The D-backs have 10 days to release, outright, trade or option Cahill, and he seemed willing to accept a minor league assignment if it meant a return to the starting rotation. “I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do,” Cahill said. “Whatever is best for my career moving forward and wherever I think I belong.”

--RHP J.J. Putz gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning after being activated from the disabled list earlier Monday after missing five weeks with right forearm tightness. He pitched two scoreless rehab innings late last week and was a welcome arm to a heavily used bullpen. RHPs Brad Ziegler and Evan Marshall were not available Monday night, and manager Kirk Gibson said before the game he wanted to give closer Addison Reed another day off, which he did.

--3B Eric Chavez was placed on the disabled list Monday because of left knee soreness that he suffered while running the bases in a mid-March spring training game against Cleveland, the game before the D-backs left for their two-game series in Australia. “Honestly, I should have done this about three, four weeks ago,” Chavez said. “We’re going to try to let it calm down, give it a rest. We’ve done everything we possibly could other than let it chill out for a little while.” Chavez, the D-backs’ top left-handed bat off the bench, does not believe surgery is required.

--RHP Will Harris gave up two hits and struck out a batter in the eighth inning Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. His addition gave the D-backs 13 pitchers and 12 position players, but seven games into a streak of 20 games in 20 days, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said it was necessary. Harris replaced 3B Eric Chavez (left knee) on the roster. Harris opened the season with the D-backs, where he was 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA in seven games before being optioned to Reno. He was 3-2 with a 1.13 ERA in 20 games with Reno.

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up two runs in each of the first two innings but settled down after that, giving up only two singles and facing one batter over the minimum in his final five innings. “I didn’t settle in for a while,” Collmenter said. “I couldn’t find a rhythm.” Collmenter has not given up more than three earned runs in any of his last four starts.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (left knee soreness) has been slowed since spring training, and was placed on the disabled list June 9.

--RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. An MRI exam May 7 revealed no structural damage. He played catch May 13 for the first time since being placed on the DL. He threw a bullpen session May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 5. He was activated from the disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage in late May. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the disabled list. It appears he will need longer than the original estimate of 6-to-8 weeks before he returns.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He likely will miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans