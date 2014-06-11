Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks obtained option waivers on right-hander Trevor Cahill, sources told FOXSportsArizona.com on Tuesday, and they would like to return him to a starting role in the minor leagues.

Cahill’s consent is all that stands in the way.

The D-backs designated Cahill for assignment Monday, giving them 10 days to release, outright, trade or option him. Since Cahill has more than five years of major league service time, he can refuse a minor league assignment and declare himself a free agent. In conversations Monday, however, Cahill seemed accepting of a return to the minors if it meant a chance to get back to starting.

“I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do,” Cahill said. “I trust them. After everything that’s happened, they still believe I can come back and be a starter and help this team win. They’ve been nothing but supportive. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Cahill is 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA in 19 appearances this season after winning at least 10 games in four of his first five major league seasons, topping out at 18 in 2010. He has worked out of the bullpen since going 0-4 with a 9.17 in four starts to open the year.

The D-backs would owe Cahill about $17 million even if he were optioned to the minors, including a prorated portion of his $7.7 million 2014 salary and $12.3 million in salary and option buyouts through 2015.

“They paid me a lot of money to be a starter, and that’s what I want to be,” Cahill said. “It’s not that (money). It’s just not doing anything to help the team pitching. I just want to be the best player I can. If it was Little League, I’d feel the same way. You want to be the best you can be. This is a step they had to take.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-8, 5.13 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-3, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo gave up one run on six hits in seven innings Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over Houston, improving to 6-4 and taking the team lead in victories. However, it was his defensive play in the sixth inning that had the Diamondbacks talking afterward. Arroyo scooped a one-hop throw at first base to complete an inning-ending double play and keep the game tied at 1. “How many guys get over there and spread out and pick it like that?” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. The play even confused the umpires, who originally ruled batter RF Robbie Grossman safe at first base before Gibson asked for a review. The call was reserved, making it a double play.

--RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on option waivers, sources told FOXSportsArizona.com on Tuesday, and pending his approval, the Diamondbacks would send him to the minor leagues to return to a starting role. Because he has more than five years of major league service, Cahill must OK a minor league assignment. Cahill seemed amenable after being designated for assignment Monday. “I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do,” Cahill said. “I trust them.” Cahill, 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA this season, was removed from the rotation in mid-April after going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run into the pool area behind the right-center field fence in the first inning Tuesday, the first splash-down of his career and the 45th in Chase Field history. Goldschmidt has 13 homers this season and 96 in his career.

--SS Chris Owings went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday after getting a day off Monday. Owings has started four of the last seven games since SS/2B Didi Gregorius was recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 3. “Chris is our shortstop, but it doesn’t mean he won’t sit and let Didi play, too,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Gregorius also has started four of the last seven games, one at second base. How will playing time be apportioned going forward? “You’ll see,” Gibson said.

--LHP Matt Reynolds threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, his first appearance on a mound since undergoing Tommy John last September. “He’s pretty pumped up about it, I think,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s a big step for those guys that have that surgery.” Reynolds is unlikely to return until September, if at all, this season. He was a valuable member of the D-backs’ bullpen in 2013, going 0-2 with two saves and a 1.96 ERA in 30 appearances.

--LF Cody Ross, who had a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh inning Tuesday, is likely to start both games in left field in Houston when the D-backs conclude a four-game, home-and-home series. “With the short left field out there, there is not a lot of room to cover,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He has a lot of experience playing the outfield, so I think it would be a real good place for him to play the outfield.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just does so many things well. That’s why he’s survived so long. That’s why he wins games. That’s why he’s a winner.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after RHP Bronson Arroyo helped himself in a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday when he scooped a one-hop throw at first base to conclude an inning-ending double play in the sixth with the score tied at 1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans