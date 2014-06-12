Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It seemed only fitting that, in the midst of another scorching stretch at the plate, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was honored during his triumphant return home.

The Houston Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of American awarded Goldschmidt his 2013 Houston Area Player of the Year Award. Goldschmidt, a native of Houston suburb The Woodlands, finished second in National League MVP voting last season.

Prior to earning consecutive days off, one a scheduled off-day on June 2 and another a day of rest provided by Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, Goldschmidt endured a 14-game stretch in which he lost 25 points on his batting average while batting .212/.281/.346 with one home run and six RBIs.

“True to his form he kept a great attitude and kept his composure and was still a pretty good contributor,” Gibson said of Goldschmidt. “And now I think he’s freshened up a bit and he’s also gotten some more help from his teammates. When he gets his swing together he can hit the ball out of the park and he’s done that for us recently.”

Before finishing 1-for-4 in the Diamondbacks’ 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, Goldschmidt carried a sizzling bat out of his brief hiatus. Over the seven games prior to the opener in Houston, Goldschmidt was hitting .400/.531/.880 with three homers and 10 RBIs. His recovery offered another reminder of the fruits of his intense labor.

“He takes care of himself really good,” Gibson said of Goldschmidt. “He’s really good pregame, in-game, postgame. He’s efficient with his work habits. He’s just really a very committed player. He comes up with his game plan and he sticks with it. If he’s having bad results it doesn’t really change anything. He’s always with the process. He’s got his approach, he sticks with it, he believes in it and it works out for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-4, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy suffered his first career loss at Minute Maid Park, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. In two previous starts in Houston, McCarthy was 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA. His 1.00 ERA against the Astros prior to Wednesday ranked third among active pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched.

--2B Aaron Hill slugged a leadoff home run in the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, the first homer Keuchel has allowed since May 8. Hill now has four career home runs against the Astros. He is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with nine RBIs in 15 games against Houston following his 1-for-4 performance.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was honored by the Houston Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America as the 2013 Houston Area Player of the Year. Goldschmidt, a 2006 graduate of The Woodlands High School north of Houston, was the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player runner-up after hitting .302 with 36 home runs and 125 RBIs.

--RF David Peralta finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout, marking his second hitless game in three starts after opening his career by hitting safely in his first seven games. Peralta was the first Arizona player to accomplish that feat and his streak was the longest in the majors since Ryan Goins recorded hits in his first eight games Aug. 23-31, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been throwing the ball good this year. He threw the ball good against us tonight. Fifteen ground balls, four in the air, struck out five. He had great placement on the ball. We couldn’t get to him.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said of Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel after a 5-1 loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Nick Evans