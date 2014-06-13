Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given their injury concerns and the specter of managing a roster short on position players, the Arizona Diamondbacks welcomed the addition of veteran infielder/catcher Jordan Pacheco, who they claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado designated Pacheco for assignment on June 4 after he hit .236 with six doubles, one triple with eight RBIs this season. He appeared in 19 games at catcher, four at first base and one at second. That positional versatility is just what the Diamondbacks are presently seeking.

“He’s a really good hitter. He’s played well against us,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s versatile. He can catch, he’s played third base, he’s played second base, he’s played first base, he’s played the outfield. He’s a good fit for us right now. ”

Over parts of four seasons with the Rockies, Pacheco hit .281 with 54 doubles, four triples and eight home runs plus 98 RBIs in 270 games. He played every infield position excluding shortstop, served as the backstop and played one game in left field. In 2012 he played 132 games for the Rockies and posted a .309/.341/421 slash line. His hitting is on record.

”We like it, we believe in it,“ Gibson said of positional versatility. ”He’s a third catcher and that’s very appealing but he’s a very good player.

“You get into situations where you have to double switch or you get into extra innings it’s very important. We believe in versatility.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-0, 3.14 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-2, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero saddled Astros RHP Chad Qualls with his first blown save since April 19 with his leadoff home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning. The homer was his ninth on the season, and Montero reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games while hitting .316 (18-for-57) over that span.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, his second multi-double game of the season. Goldschmidt also doubled twice against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 17. Since the start of last season, Goldschmidt has 18 games with two-plus extra-base hits, the most in the national league.

--INF/C Jordan Pacheco was claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. Pacheco played 22 games for Colorado this season and hit .236 with six doubles and one triple with eight RBIs while appearing in 19 games at catcher, four at first base and one at second base. He was designated for assignment on June 4 and provides the Diamondbacks with needed versatility.

--INF/OF Nick Evans was designated for assignment. Evans played in eight games for the Diamondbacks, appearing in two games at first base and one in left field. He hit .091 (1-for-11) after being selected from Triple-A Reno on May 28.

--CF Ender Inciarte was removed for precautionary measures in the sixth inning after absorbing contact to the head while stealing second base in the third inning. As Inciarte attempted to slide under the tag of Astros SS Jonathan Villar, he was struck in the head as Villar attempted a swipe tag. Inciarte remained in the game and played three additional innings defensively before leaving the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have good stuff tonight. I wasn’t locating at all, and balls were all over the place. It was a bad night. I couldn’t hit a spot -- ever. I’d throw one way and it’d go somewhere else.” -- Arizona LHP Wade Miley after a 5-4 loss to Houston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Ender Inciarte