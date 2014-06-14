Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in his brief major league career, right-hander Chase Anderson experienced the sting of losing.

Anderson, 26, was trying to become the first rookie since Jered Weaver in 2006 to win his first six major league decisions. Instead, Anderson allowed eight hits, four walks and two runs in five innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-3 defeat Friday night.

“I hate to lose,” Anderson said. “I want to give the team a chance to win the game. You don’t like to lose as a competitor. It’s hard.”

Anderson not only won his first five starts after being recalled from Double-A Mobile but also received 31 runs of offensive support.

Against the Dodgers, however, Anderson said he lacked command of his fastball for the first time this season.

”Usually, I‘m able to establish it by the fourth inning,“ he said. ”When you have fastball command, you can get ahead of hitters, throw away, throw in, throw your off-speed stuff for strikes and get away with a little bit more.

“But I could just never find it tonight.”

After retiring the first three batters he faced, Anderson began the bottom of the second inning by walking first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Left fielder Matt Kemp followed by propelling an 82 mph pitch over the fence in left-center field to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

“That was a bad change-up down the middle of the plate,” Anderson said. “I left it up and he got it. When you do that, those guys are going to make you pay for it.”

Anderson’s reaction to his first major league loss was less personal and more philosophical.

“I want us to win games; that’s the key,” he said. “I‘m going to take this, learn from it and try to go deeper in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 6-4, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Tony Campana was recalled room Triple-A Reno on Friday to replace OF Ender Inciarte, who went on the seven-day concussion list. Campana was hiting .160 in 23 games for the Diamondbacks before being demoted May 2. At Reno, Campana was hitting .286 in 33 games.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 on Friday night to remain atop the National League with 84 hits, one more than New York Mets 2B Daniel Murphy. Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve leads the major leagues with 90 hits.

--SS Chris Owings made an unassisted double play in the bottom of the third inning Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With one out and Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez going from first base on a 1-1 pitch, Owings caught a line drive from first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, then tagged Ramirez to end the inning.

--C Jordan Pacheco made his first appearance for the Diamondbacks since being claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pacheco pinch-hit for LHP Oliver Perez in the top of the seventh inning and grounded out.

--RF Gerardo Parra continued his hot hitting on the road Friday night. Parra went 3-for-5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers for his ninth multi-hit game in his pass 22 away from Chase Field. During that stretch, Parra is batting .320 (31-for-97).

--2B Aaron Hill emerged from a 1-for-8 skid during the Diamondbacks’ road trip by going 3-for-5 and driving in two runs. Hill has now reached base in eight of his past nine road games.

--OF Ender Inciarte (head) went on the seven-day concussion list Friday. Inciarte collided with the leg of Houston Astros SS Jonathan Villar while trying to steal second base in the third inning of a 5-4 loss Thursday. Inciarte said he immediately experienced blurred vision, felt dizzy for the rest of the game and had a headache the entire night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra