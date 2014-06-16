Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Despite his most recent performance, right-hander Bronson Arroyo faces the prospect of an unwanted retirement.

Arroyo, who leads the Arizona Diamondbacks in victories, won his third consecutive game Sunday by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-3.

The right-hander induced 10 groundouts in five innings, allowed one run and five hits, and finished with one walk and one strikeout. But intense and lingering elbow pain limited Arroyo to 78 pitches.

”He’s hurting,“ Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. ”Obviously, today you could tell. He was on reserves and using every bit of knowledge and wisdom he could to get through five innings for us.

“When he came in after the fifth inning, he said he was done. He couldn’t do anymore. I‘m not sure he’s going to be able to make his next start.”

Arroyo, 37, began experiencing elbow pain May 13, when he defeated Washington Nationals’ right-hander Stephen Strasburg.

“The last four or five outings, it’s just slowly sliding downhill,” Arroyo said. “The last three, how I won all three, I have no idea. It’s been tough the last three games not knowing if I can get back out there inning by inning.”

“I’ve pitched through this in the past, but it’s as bad as it’s ever been.”

The pain is eroding Arroyo’s velocity, which was deteriorating before the injury.

“When I was throwing 83-87 mph, it was manageable,” the 12-year veteran said. “But I‘m throwing the ball 80-84 -- and 84 is when I‘m sexy, you know, which is ridiculous. It’s just too difficult to get big-league hitters out with that velocity time and time and time again.”

Arroyo and Gibson said that the pitcher will receive an MRI soon, then discuss their next move. But Arroyo -- who won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 -- sees the end of his career approaching with supersonic speed.

”It’s just getting to the point where there’s too much pain,“ the right-hander said. ”I’ve got 17 more starts, or something like that, and I can’t continue doing this for that long.

“I’ve been trying to avoid this for 20 years but I’ll be facing the inevitable for the first time in two decades.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta ,6-5, 2.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-9, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero hit his 10th home run of the season and his fifth in the past 11 games Sunday. In 13 games this month, Montero has driven in 12 runs and scored nine more while batting .340 (16-for-47) with two doubles and the five homers.

--LHP Oliver Perez saw his streak of consecutive 12 scoreless innings over 14 relief appearances end. Perez allowed an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings Sunday. The left-hander also gave up two hits, walked one batter, hit another and struck out a third.

--RHP Brad Ziegler made his 38th appearance, which leads the National League. The reliever allowed a hit and a walk but induced a double play that ended his one inning of work Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his second home run in as many games Sunday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Goldschmidt is batting .367 (11-for-30) with four homers and seven RBIs. The first baseman now has 51 RBIs and trails the National League’s leader, Miami Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, by three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s hurting. Obviously, today you could tell. He was on reserves and using every bit of knowledge and wisdom he could to get through five innings for us.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson on RHP Bronson Arroyo after a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (head) went on the seven-day concussion list June 13. Inciarte collided with the leg of Houston Astros SS Jonathan Villar while trying to steal second base June 12. Inciarte said he immediately experienced blurred vision, felt dizzy for the rest of the game and had a headache the entire night.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra